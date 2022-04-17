BDCA: Suns honour Taylor, Fitzgerald with life membership

sport, cricket, BDCA, cricket, Bendigo, Strathdale, Taylor, Fitzgerald

Two long-serving contributors on and off the field were honoured at Strathdale-Maristians Cricket Club's presentation night. First XI premiership captain Cam Taylor and former player and long-time administrator Grant Fitzgerald were presented with life membership of the Suns. Fitzgerald, who joined the Suns in 1996, played for the club, had two stints as club newsletter manager, created the club's website and social media platforms, has been the trivia night host and senior presentation night co-ordinator for the past 15 years, club secretary for the past three years and a long-term committee member. Taylor started his junior career with the Suns in 1995 and made his second XI and first XI debut in 2002. He had a stint in Premier Cricket in Melbourne between 2005-06 and 2008-09 before returning to establish himself as arguably the greatest performed Strathdale player of all time. He has coached the senior club and at under-18 level, while off the field Taylor is a long-time committee member and the club's social social media co-ordinator for the past five years. Taylor, who led the Suns to premiership glory this summer, dominated the club's First XI awards, winning the Tony Bourke Memorial Champion Player Award as well as the batting and bowling trophies. Read more: Taylor claims fifth BDCA Cricketer of the Year award Strathdale-Maristians awards for season 2021-22: 1st XI awards: Tony Bourke Memorial 1st XI Champion: Cameron Taylor. Batting: Cameron Taylor 647 runs at 53.92. Bowling: Cameron Taylor 49 wickets at 12.55. Captains award: Daniel Clohesy. Player of the finals: Cameron Taylor. Centuries: Daniel Clohesy 109 v Eaglehawk; Daniel Clohesy 126 v Sandhurst; Grant Waldron 116 v Bendigo. Five-wicket haul: Cameron Taylor 5-25 v Bendigo United. T20 Champion Player: Jack Neylon. Women's awards: Tayla Vlaeminck Women's Champion Player: Meg O'Callaghan. Batting (Blue): Stacey MacDonald 73 runs at 18.25. Bowling (Blue): Ruby Demeo 8 wickets at 17.75. Captains award (Blue): Lanika Thompson. Batting: Meg O'Callaghan 101 runs at 25.25. Bowling: Meg O'Callaghan 16 wickets at 9.81. Captains award: Paige Gordon. 2nd XI awards: Sheehan Family 2nd XI Champion: Shane Koop. Batting: Shane Koop 770 runs at 55. Bowling: Michael Prowse 31 wickets at 10.39. Captains award: Blake Barri. Player of the finals: Jono Davidson. 2nd XI centuries: Shane Koop 116 v HNE, Brodie Reaper 187 v HNE, Jacob DeAraugo 111 v Kangaroo Flat. Five-wicket hauls: Dylan Bailie 6-18 v Strathfieldsaye, Will Purcell 5-19 v Kangaroo Flat, Michael Prowse 6-13 v Bendigo. Hat-trick: Dylan Bailie v Strathfieldsaye. 3rd XI awards: Br. Flavius Memorial 3rd XI Champion: Richard Murphy. Batting: Richard Murphy 298 runs at 27.09. Bowling: Daniel Peterson 15 wickets at 18.53. Five-wicket haul: Liam Nihill 5-10 v BUCC. Captains award: Max Campbell. 4th XI awards: Richard Murphy 4th XI Champion: Tadhg McBurney and Jack Smith. Batting: Tadhg McBurney 467 runs at 51.89. Bowling: Sebastian Rossi 20 wickets at 7.35. Captains award: Jack Spencer. Player of the finals: Jack Smith. Century award: Tadhg McBurney 104* v Eaglehawk. Five-wicket haul: Sebastian Rossi 5-7 v Golden Square. Under-18 awards: Batting: Brodie Reaper 326 runs at 40.75. Bowling: Jacob Floyd 14 wickets at 13.21. Hat-trick: Jacob Floyd v Maiden Gully Marist. Coaches award: Callum Thompson. Player of the finals: Jack Pysing. Brown Family Junior Encouragement Award: Ethan Maltby. John Brown Memorial Best Club Person Award: Will Purcell. Suns Supporter Award: Wayne Plumridge. Life memberships: Grant Fitzgerald and Cameron Taylor.

