BDCA: Taylor, Holmes tie for first XI Cricketer of the Year

Bendigo United's Clayton Holmes and Strathdale-Maristians Cameron Taylor tied for this season's BDCA Cricketer of the Year award. It was a history-making fifth win for Taylor, while Holmes claimed the BDCA's most prestigious individual award for the first time. With one round remaining in the count, Holmes led Taylor and Eaglehawk's Russell Stockdale by three votes. Taylor, the Suns' premiership skipper, polled three votes for his 5-25 and 65 not out in the win over Bendigo United to join Holmes on 20 votes. Stockdale was third on 17 votes, with Kangaroo Flat's Brent Hamblin and Golden Square's Scott Trollope a further two votes back on 15. Strathdale's Daniel Clohesy and Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith rounded out the top six on 14 votes. Taylor also claimed the champion player, bowling average and bowling aggregate awards after a stellar home and away season that inlcuded 475 runs and 41 wickets with his leg-spinners. "At the top of the order in one-dayers, with our batting depth, if you get a start you can take a few more risks,'' Taylor said. "Bowling wise, there's a lot more spin in the competition these days, so I think (batters) are getting more aggressive. "I probably went for a few more runs this season, but it also opened the opportunity for more wickets. "I think the consistency is the thing that stood out this year. "(In terms of the fifth win) it sunk in when the club organised a lot of people to celebrate with me afterwards. That showed me there was some significance behind it from the club perspective, which was nice." Holmes won the first XI batting aggregate with 677 runs and he also took 12 wickets. "Cricket is a team game, so you play for the wins to get the utimate glory and any individual awards that come along the journey you take,'' Holmes said. "I'm pretty humbled to win the award. There's been some great players who have won it over the years and to share it with Cam Taylor, a five-time winner, is pretty good company to be in. "I was very lucky to be involved with such a talented team that I had a lot of faith in. That allowed me to be free-flowing at the top of the order because I knew, if I got out, we had plenty of batting depth to come." BDCA award winners for season 2021-22: UNDER-12B Champion player: Jensen Sawyer (White Hills) 436 points. Batting average: Charlie Dickins (White Hills) 45.75. Batting aggregate: Jensen Sawyer (White Hills) 206 runs. Bowling average: Jensen Sawyer (White Hills) 4.36. Bowling aggregate: Jensen Sawyer (White Hills) and Steve Shinoy (Sandhurst) 14 wickets. Fielding: Elijah Willits (Strathdale). UNDER-12A Champion player: Xavier Stone (Eaglehawk) 405 points. Batting average: Astin Clayton (Maiden Gully) 275. Batting aggregate: Hamish Moss (Strathfieldsaye) 287 runs. Bowling average: Xavier Tingley (Maiden Gully) 3.75. Bowling aggregate: Xavier Stone (Eaglehawk) 13 wickets. Fielding: Jameson Westley (BUCC). UNDER-14B Champion player: Ben Millar (Huntly-North Epsom) 561 points. Batting average: Zaxto Shelton (White Hills) 147.5. Batting aggregate: Ben Millar (Huntly-North Epsom) 316 runs. Bowling average: Sophie O'Connell (white Hills) 4.64. Bowling aggregate: Oliver Salter (White Hills) 17 wickets. Fielding: Ben Millar (HNE), Charlie Dennis (Strathfieldsaye). UNDER-14A Champion player: Maysen Pettersen (Eaglehawk) 479 points. Batting average: Daniel McDonald (Maiden Gully) 156. Batting aggregate: Kai O'Hare (Eaglehawk) 314 runs. Bowling average: Maysen Pettersen (Eaglehawk) 6.62. Bowling aggregate: Maysen Pettersen (Eaglehawk) 13 wickets. Fielding: Eamon Austin (BUCC), Jack DeAraugo (Strathfieldsaye). UNDER-16B Champion player: Angus O'Brien (White Hills) 320 points. Batting average: Angus O'Brien (White Hills) 65. Batting aggregate: Ned Buddhe (Strathfieldsaye) 225 runs. Bowling average: Nate Rodda (Strathfieldsaye) 8.36. Bowling aggregate: Aaron Bassett (Strathfieldsaye) 17 wickets. Fielding: Nick Rowley (Bendigo). UNDER-16A Champion player: Jack Wilson (Huntly-North Epsom) 582 points. Batting average: Hugh Behrens (BUCC) 115. Batting aggregate: Harvey White (Eaglehawk) 416 runs. Bowling average: Nate Rodda (Strathfieldsaye) 8.36. Bowling aggregate: Jack Wilson (Huntly-North Epsom) 19. Fielding: Will Bowles (Golden Square). Twenty20 champion player: Tadgh McBurney 212 points. UNDER-18 Bill Leinhop Cricketer of the Year: Jasper Cheesman (Strathfieldsaye) 18 votes. Champion player: Jasper Cheesman (Strathfieldsaye) 556 points. Batting average: Jasper Cheesman (Strathfieldsaye) 46.78. Batting aggregate: Jasper Cheesman (Strathfieldsaye) 421 runs. Bowling average: Henry Edwards (BUCC) 15.08. Bowling aggregate: Rowan Fox (Strathfieldsaye) 16 wickets. Fielding: Owen Brasher (Bendigo). Junior representative cricket awards Under-17 girls: Dannielle Flood (Golden Square) Under-14 girls: Maddy Best (White Hills) Under-17: Will Gilmore (Strathdale) Under-16: Brodie Reaper (Strathdale) Under-15: Tobie Travaglia (BUCC) Under-14: Xavier Grant (Strathdale) Under-13A: Lachlan McKay (Kangaroo Flat) Under-13B: Finn Millar (Sandhurst) FOURTH XI Champion player: Tadhg McBurney (Strathdale) 592 points. Batting average: Sean Bell (Kangaroo Flat) 117.75. Batting aggregate: Sean Bell (Kangaroo Flat) 471 runs. Bowling average: Seb Rossi (Strathdale) 6.65. Bowling aggregate: Phil Murley (Sandhurst) 22 wickets. Wicket-keeping: Phil Murley (Sandhurst) 9 dismissals. Fielding: Gus Hay (BUCC). THIRD XI Cricketer of the Year: Brenton Jones (Strathfieldsaye) 19, Mick Peters (White Hills 16, Jason Abbott (Eaglehawk) 15. Champion player: Jordan Lea (White Hills) 563 points. Batting average: Mick Peters (White Hills) 39.3. Batting aggregate: Brenton Jones (Strathfieldsaye) 501 runs. Bowling average: Daniel Francis (Strathfieldsaye) 7.87. Bowling aggregate: Ajay Mishra (Bendigo) 27 wickets. Wicket-keeping: Stuart Robinson (Strathfieldsaye) 20 dismissals. Fielding: Adrian Cronin (BUCC) 16. SECOND XI Cricketer of the Year: Shane Koop (Strathdale) 19, Matt Christie (Golden Square) 18, Brodie Reaper (Strathdale) 11. Champion player: Matt Christie (Golden Square) 877 points. Batting average: Shane Koop (Strathdale) 67. Batting aggregate: Shane Koop (Strathdale) 670 runs. Bowling average: Cameron Salmon (Kangaroo Flat) 9.27. Bowling aggregate: Jamie Bysouth (Golden Square) 28 wickets. Wicket-keeping: Matt Fitt (Eaglehawk) 23 wickets. Fielding: Matt Christie (Golden Square) 13. WOMEN Champion player: Sarah Mannes (Golden Square) 734 points. Batting aggregate: Sarah Mannes (Golden Square) 534 runs. Bowling aggregate: Meg O'Callaghan (Strathdale) 16 wickets. Fielding: Britney Mueck (Bendigo). Wicket-keeping: Yasmin Colley (Sandhurst) 18 dismissals. Team of the Year: Kate Shallard (Sandhurst), Sarah Mannes (Golden Square), Letesha Bawden (Bendigo), Sarah Perry (Kangaroo Flat), Hannah Kenny (Cal Gully), Maree Pearce (Sandhurst), Amanda O'Neil (Sandhurst), Yasmin Colley (Sandhurst), Meg O'Callaghan (Strathdale), Jess Potter (Kangaroo Flat), Paige Condor (Golden Square), Jasmine Burzacott (Cal Gully). Coach: Alex Winfield (Sandhurst). FIRST XI Cricketer of the Year: Clayton Holmes (BUCC), Cam Taylor (Strathdale) 20, Russell Strockdale (Eaglehawk) 17, Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat), Scott Trollope (Golden Square) 15. Champion player: Cam Taylor (Strathdale) Batting average: Grant Waldron (Strathdale) 58.90. Batting aggregate: Clayton Holmes (BUCC) 677 runs. Bowling average: Cam Taylor (Strathdale) 12.2. Bowling aggregate: Cam Taylor (Strathdale) 41 wickets. Fielding: Clayton Holmes (BUCC), Liam Smith (Golden Square), Nick Farley (Eaglehawk) 14. Wicket-keeping: Linton Jacobs (Strathdale) 31 dismissals. Team of the Year: Clayton Holmes (BUCC), Daniel Clohesy (Strathdale), Grant Waldron (Strathdale), Tim Wood (Strathfieldsaye), Ryan Grundy (HNE), Russell Stockdale (Eaglehawk), Cam Taylor (Strathdale), Linton Jacobs (Eaglehawk), Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat), Sam Johnston (Strathdale), Scott Trollope (Golden Square), Savith Priyan (Strathfieldsaye). Coach: Grant Waldron. Umpire: Steve Rainey. Under-21 Player of the Year: Angus Chisholm (Eaglehawk). Under-18 Player of the Year: James Barri (Strathdale). Barry Ayres Spirit of Cricket Award: Strathdale-Maristians. Champion club: Strathdale-Maristians.

