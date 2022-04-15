Police seek assistance locating Steven Ramsay

news, local-news, news, bendigo, kyabram, rushworth, wanted

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Steven Ramsay. The 35-year-old is wanted on warrant for theft offences. Ramsay is known to frequent the Rushworth, Kyabram and Tatura areas. MORE NEWS: Bendigo remembers Sue DeAraugo as 'generous' and giving soul after tragic loss Investigators have released an image of Ramsay in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts. Anyone who sights Ramsay, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

