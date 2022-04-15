Dja Dja Wurrung to work with VicForests to restore Wombat State Forest

news, local-news, forest, storms, indigenous, culture, country

VICFORESTS have partnered with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) in an effort to restore the Wombat State Forest north-west of Melbourne. In June 2021 a significant storm caused widespread damage across large areas of Victoria, impacting around 1.97 million hectares of public land, across 34 local government areas. Storms in October caused further damage to Wombat State Forest. More news: Poverty trap - Bendigo Labor MP challenges her leader's JobSeeker backflip More than 80,000 hectares of forest and 1,500 km roads were impacted and the forest remained closed for several months. Now, with the help of VicForests, DJAARA will work to restore Country in disturbed areas of the forest and contribute to reducing fuel loads and reducing the fire risk to communities. "Our goal is to ensure that we continue to care for Country," said Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter. "As Traditional Owners we have the responsibility to conduct ourselves respectfully when interacting with the landscape, the animals, and its ecologies after it has been impacted by severe weather. "This guarantees a healthy relationship for both Djaara (People) and Djandak (Country) when managing and healing Country." VicForests chief executive Monique Dawson said they were committed to providing technical skills and equipment to assist in Caring for Country efforts. "To facilitate these operations, the approved Forest Recovery Timber Utilisation Plan (TUP), identifies areas where VicForests will facilitate forest recovery operations in the Wombat State forest," she said. "Operations conducted under this TUP are limited to windthrown trees from the storm events, other than for hazardous trees felled for safety reasons. RELATED NEWS: Vote on new Jim Crow Creek name expected at Mount Alexander Shire council The works in the forest commence earlier this week and involve different experts. "Managing and recovering fallen trees and debris following the storms is a sensitive operation requiring specialised planning and expertise," Ms Dawson said. "We deliver that expertise through our highly trained and skilled planners, biodiversity experts, foresters, and contractors and through a developing partnership with the Traditional Owners that minimises risk to cultural heritage and respects their knowledge. "The operation will treat windthrown debris, contributing to reducing fire risk and assisting in forest regeneration. "As part of those works, timber that can be utilised will be removed to provide timber to mills and firewood for community use. "Our teams have also been hard at work assessing the damage to prioritise where works are needed most - and when."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/97TCrSSS8eL4SJes3fJpUu/6bdb7874-d57e-4af1-9e7c-d95120bb94b9.jpg/r9_208_4087_2512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg