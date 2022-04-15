news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo has seen decrease in new COVID infections overnight, recording only 196 additional cases. Active cases have too, with cases in the region now sitting at 1075, 39 less than yesterday's tally. The majority of Bendigo's cases were tracked to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Buloke, Gannawarra and Loddon shire recorded five, three and seven new coronavirus cases, respectively. Central Goldfields noted 22 new infections, while Campaspe shire reported 29. Macedon Ranges daily reported 61 new infections. It's active case number is now 542, a drop from yesterday. And Mount Alexander shire recorded 33 new infections. Good morning Bendigo! Alex here with your latest COVID-19 news on this chilly Good Friday morning. In the last 24 hours, Victoria has recorded an additional 9664 cases of coronavirus, with the state's active total decreasing to 57,910. While this is a slight drop in new infections overnight after the state recorded 10,452 yesterday. Sadly, seven people died overnight, while 374 are currently in hospital with the virus. four people are on ventilators and 14 are in the ICU. The number of booster vaccines administered continues to grow, with 66.9 per cent of eligible Victorians now triple jabbed. As of Wednesday, 94.5 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Are you travelling this Easter weekend? For those of you skedaddling out of town this long weekend, here's the latest train timetable from V/Line Bendigo for Good Friday. Keep in mind, services will run to a Sunday timetable today as it is a public holiday. Partly cloudy, partly windy Good morning and happy Good Friday. Or is it merry Good Friday? Either way, it's day one of Easter Fair festivities here in Bendigo and I'm excited to see what all the fuss is about. It's my first Easter Fair here, so if you have any recommendations email me at maddy.fogarty@austcommunitymedia.com.au It will be slightly cloudy in Bendigo today, with the region hitting a top of 24 and light winds expected throughout the day. The UV Index is expected to reach a moderate level of five, so make sure you are applying all of your sun protection by 10am at the latest. As the Bureau of Meteorology recommends sun protection until 2.40pm make sure you bring sunscreen to reapply if you're out and about enjoying the festivities today. What are you most excited to check out at the Easter Fair today? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/92343292-0623-4ff6-b9a1-f74eab6e7b7d.jpg/r144_0_999_483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg