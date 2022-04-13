BFNL: Coaches back in charge for Good Friday matches

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football, Good, Friday

Kyneton's Paul Chapman and Castlemaine's Don Moran will return to coaching duties in BFN round two action on Good Friday. Chapman and Moran both missed the round one clash between the Tigers and Magpies because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Chapman will be back in charge for the Tigers' blockbuster clash at home under lights against Gisborne, while Moran will make the trip to Maryborough on Friday afternoon where Castlemaine has a golden opportunity to break its losing streak dating back to round one, 2018. After a long pre-season, Chapman and Moran said it was frustrating to miss the first game. "I did a lot of text messages and made contact with the boys the night before the game,'' Chapman said. "I had great faith in (assistant coach) Guy Dickson coaching the team. I had confidence in the team that if we played the way we had been in practice games, and in training, that we'd be in the game. "It was hard not being able to see what was going on. I got messages with some score updates, so I was aware of what was going on. "I've watched the replay and no doubt Castlemaine is in a better position this year compared to last year. I thought we played well, but not well enough to be super competitive against Gisborne. "We've got areas to work on, but I thought for our first hit-out the guys played pretty well." Read more: Pioneers' star named in Team of the Year Read more: BFNL round one snapshot Moran comes out of isolation on Good Friday, so he hasn't coached the Pies at training this week in the lead-up to round two. "(At the start of the Kyneton game) I was on text with people and trying to communicate with (assistant coach) Brodie (Martin), but it became too difficult and I didn't want to distract Brodie,'' Moran said. "I left him alone to coach the team and I got some updates throughout the day. It's a tough situation. "Coaching at training through the week is huge to your preparation, but your matchday coaching can change results." The other two matches on Good Friday afternoon see four potential finalists clash. Eaglehawk and South Bendigo will chase their first wins of the season when they meet at Canterbury Park, while premiership favourite Strathfieldsaye travels to the QEO to play Sandhurst. Golden Square hosts Kangaroo Flat in the final game of the round on Saturday afternoon. Round two tips: Adam Bourke - Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Castlemaine, Gisborne, Golden Square. Luke West - Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Castlemaine, Gisborne, Golden Square. Richard Jones - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Maryborough, Gisborne, Golden Square.

