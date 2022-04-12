'Good eggs' needed for Easter blood donations

news, local-news,

AUSTRALIAN Red Cross are out for blood. The organisation urgently needs 118 blood donations from Bendigo residents this easter long weekend. ARC said O positive and O negative blood types are in short supply . O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient where the blood type is unknown. ARC said one trauma patient can need huge amounts of blood, so the demand is always high. More news: Jail on the cards for dodgy nursing home operators Shae Burns from Lifeblood said "Easter is traditionally a time when many of our donors take a well- deserved break, but this year is particularly difficult with two consecutive long weekends for Easter and ANZAC Day. "We are encouraging locals to give just an hour of their time over Easter and give the gift of life," she said. Ms Burns also noted that the Omicron wave as well as tragic flooding in New South Wales and Queensland had hit Australia's blood stocks hard. "Not only has Omicron swept the country forcing people to quarantine and isolate, but we've also seen catastrophic flooding affecting many thousands of people and impacting their ability to donate blood," she said. "Blood will be needed by thousands of people every day this Easter weekend, including trauma and emergency patients, mums delivering babies, and people undergoing cancer treatment. More news: Customers at Campaspe council facility rewarded with new point-of-sale system "If you can, please book a donation." 118 local appointments still need to be filled this Easter. The Bendigo donor centre is located at 6-8 High Street and is open on Easter Saturday and Monday. To book a donation, visit lifeblood.com.au, download the free Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/5fdbf07c-0fe7-4c6a-836f-b514d583401b.jpg/r2_2_784_444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg