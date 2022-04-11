news, local-news, news, campaspe shire, council

Campaspe Shire Council has introduced a new and improved point of sale system at all Resource Recovery Centres to meet legislation and to address comments submitted to council by regular customers. The new system will mean standardising payments across all centres, addressing community concerns regarding inconsistent charges. Community general manager Keith Oberin said there were several other advantages to the fully automated imaging technology. MORE NEWS: Emergency crews respond to Stanhope crash "The Environmental Protection Act 2017 came into effect midway through last year and required more compliance measures of the Resource Recovery Centres," he said. "So, new measures needed to be put in place. Not only will the new process resolve any varying charges between centres, but if the customer has any complaints as to how much they were charged, we can review their load via the photograph. "The electronic point of sale system will also allow customers to pay via EFTPOS and receive SMS receipts where cellular networks permit. This will allow our services to be more accessible and convenient." OTHER STORIES: Mr Oberin said the procedure is outlined clearly as customers enter Resource Recovery Centres. "Signage has been put up to explain to customers what to expect on entry," he said. "As photographs are being taken, we want to reassure the community that we take their privacy extremely seriously. This system employs highly encrypted software and sanctions limited access." For Resource Recovery Centre locations, opening hours and accepted materials, go to council's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/4abcaf0f-54ee-4e83-895d-e1fa6fbe37de.jpg/r0_77_1017_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg