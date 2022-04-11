Golden City, Epsom win junior girls soccer pre-season grand finals

sport, local-sport,

Golden City and Epsom claimed the first trophies of the 2022 Central Victorian soccer season. The Rams' claimed the under-16 girls Pre-Season Cup thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kyneton in Saturday's grand final. Epsom claimed the under-12 girls Pre-Season Cup grand final with a 2-1 victory over Golden City. Read more: Goals galore in round two of League One men and women's competitions In the under-12 boys Pre-Season Cup competition, Moama-Echuca defeated Spring Gully 1-0 in the final. The under-14 Pre-Season Cup grand final will be played this Saturday between Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Spring Gully. After a break for Easter and school holidays, the remainder of the junior competition kicks off on April 30. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

