Golden City, Epsom win junior girls soccer pre-season grand finals
Golden City and Epsom claimed the first trophies of the 2022 Central Victorian soccer season.
The Rams' claimed the under-16 girls Pre-Season Cup thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kyneton in Saturday's grand final.
Epsom claimed the under-12 girls Pre-Season Cup grand final with a 2-1 victory over Golden City.
MORE GALLERIES
In the under-12 boys Pre-Season Cup competition, Moama-Echuca defeated Spring Gully 1-0 in the final.
The under-14 Pre-Season Cup grand final will be played this Saturday between Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Spring Gully.
After a break for Easter and school holidays, the remainder of the junior competition kicks off on April 30.
