Goals galore in lopsided round of CV League One soccer

The Central Victorian League One men's soccer competition produced 53 goals in a lopsided second round of action. The combined scoreline of the five games was 51-2, with Tatura thumping Strathfieldsaye Colts United 21-0. The three non-Bendigo clubs - Tatura, Shepparton South and Shepparton United - showed their class by combining for 37 goals in three impressive wins. Shepparton United's 8-2 drubbing of Strathdale was the most impressive of the three wins. While Strathdale fielded a depleted side compared to the teams that led the league over the past few years, United's class and depth came to the fore. The home side scored three times in the first half and made it 4-0 just after half-time. A second-half brace from Kyle Minicozzi wasn't enough to save the Blues, who had Xavier Clayton sent off in the 51st minute after he received two yellow cards. United had Benjamin Degraft-Hayford also sent off for two yellow cards, but it didn't stop its scoring power. Mohammed Al-Gazaly scored two of United's eight goals, while Murtaza Gulzari, Ermal Marku, Marques Gutterres, Lewis Coyle, Daniel Pendovski and Roven Shaholli also found the back of the net in the 8-2 scoreline. Read more: Catch up on all of the weekend's local footy news Shepparton South put eight goals past Spring Gully at Stanley Avenue. Import Sean Grant and William Keenan scored two goals each for the second game in succession in the 8-0 win. Tatura had 11 players score in its 21-0 thrashing of Strathfieldsaye Colts United. Aaron Niglia had a day out with six goals, while Tristan Zito scored a hat-trick inside the first 19 minutes before being taken off the pitch after 24 minutes. His departure did little to halt the Ibises' momentum and by half-time the scoreline was 11-0. Tom Leech completed his second-straight hat-trick midway through the second-half before the Ibises rattled home six goals in the final 11 minutes to complete the 21-0 rout. FC Eaglehawk and Epsom flew the local flag by scoring convincing wins. FC Eaglehawk disposed of La Trobe University 6-0 on Saturday night, with Nathan Hamblin scoring a second-half hat-trick. Jesse Parker, Daniel Bell and Kieran Forrest also scored for the Hawks, who have a 2-0 record through two matches. Epsom opened its account for 2022 with an 8-0 win over a Golden City side that was reduced to nine players for the final 40 minutes. The Rams lost skipper Pete McMillan to a red card in the 12th minute and defender Ben Hutchings to a red card in the 50th minute. Epsom led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a goal from skipper Cooper Arkinstall. The floodgates opened in the second half as Lachy Arkinstall and Sahkapru Htoo both scored hat-tricks and Kyle Smith added his first goal of the season. Just two games were played in Central Victorian League One women's action. Title favourites La Trobe University scored an emphatic 9-0 win over FC Eaglehawk side that fielded 10 players on Saturday. Chloe Parker dominated against her former club, scoring five goals for La Trobe. Wakilele Ezard added two goals, while Maire Coleman and Jacinta Morrissey also found the back of the net. Goals either side of haf-time lifted Shepparton United to a 2-0 win over Strathdale. Skipper Rezwana Baqiri opened the scoring three minutes before half-time and Lana Caiafa doubled United's lead after 60 minutes. The Blues battled hard in the final 30 minutes to get back into the game, but couldn't break down the United defence. No matches will be played across the league over the Easter weekend. Play resumes on April 23-24, with a full round of men's and women's matches. League One men reserves: FC Eaglehawk 4 (C. Kearin 3, B. Moore) d La Trobe University 2 (C. Harvey (OG), B. Lama Lo), Tatura 3 d Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0 on forfeit, Spring Gully 0 lt Tatura 2, Epsom 15 (P. Paw 3, N. Collins 3, B. Williams 3, T. McLennan 2, J. Christensen 2, W. Klay) d Golden City 0, Shepparton United 1 (R. Shaholi) lt Strathdale 3 (S. Christmas 2, D. Besio). League Two women: Castlemaine 2 (E. Thackray, V. Budnikas) d Epsom 1 (A. Fox), Tatura 1 (K. Sweeney) lt Moama-Echuca Border Raiders 3, Kyneton 16 (C. O'Donnell 6, I. Morris-Perrott 4, S. Hooppell 3, I. Kuyateh 2, M. O'Toole) d Swan Hill 0. Youth division: Epsom 2 (B. Jackson 2) lt Strathdale 3 (J. Sloane 2, J. Suter), Kyneton 0 lt Shepparton South 5 (A. Farhood 2, B. Hanning, E. Abbasi, A. Naveed).

