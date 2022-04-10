news, local-news,

7pm A WOMAN has died in a crash on the Midland Highway this afternoon. Police have confirmed that the female aged in her 60s was part of a single vehicle crash just after 4pm outside Stanhope. "It's believed the vehicle rolled and was located by passers-by," officers said in a statement. Five people were involved in the crash. Police say an infant will be airlifted "as a precaution", at this stage. They are still to determine the exact cause of the crash. They have appealed to anyone with dashcam footage or further information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au 6pm A BABY will be airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne after a crash near Stanhope this afternoon. The child is in a serious but stable condition after suffering head injuries, paramedics say. A woman in her 30s has head injuries and is in a serious but stable condition. She will be airlifted to the Alfred and also has head injuries. A man in his 30s has been sent by road ambulance to a hospital in Shepparton in a stable condition. He has minor injuries. A man in his 60s has been transported to the same hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries. 5.10pm PARAMEDICS are assessing and treating five patients following the crash. Details about their conditions are yet to be confirmed. Multiple agencies remain at the scene of the Midland Highway crash. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 4pm today. Earlier EMERGENCY service personnel are responding to a crash outside Stanhope. Multiple crews are on scene including from the CFA, SES and Ambulance Victoria. A vehicle is understood to have come off the road. The incident is unfolding on the Midland Highway just outside of Stanhope. It appears to be taking place roughly in the vicinity of Lorenz Road. More to come.

