SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region: APRIL 9, 2022

news, local-news, saturday, scoreboard, today's, results, across, region, football, bendigo

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ Golden Square 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53) Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44) Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72) Gisborne 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46) Kyneton 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48) Mount Pleasant 13.20 (98) def Elmore 8.13 (61) Colbinabbin 9.13 (67) def North Bendigo 4.8 (32) Heathcote 13.8 (86) def Huntly 8.13 (61) LBU def White Hills Mitiamo 11.7 (73) def Newbridge 6.8 (44) BL-Serpentine 14.13 (97) def Calivil United 13.15 (93) Marong 19.19 (133) def Bridgewater 7.14 (56) Inglewood 23.11 (149) def Maiden Gully YCW 12.15 (87) Sea Lake Nandaly 31.17 (203) def Charlton 1.1 (7) Birchip-Watchem 16.19 (115) def Boort 6.3 (39) Donald 16.11 (107) def St Arnaud 2.7 (19) Bendigo Pioneers 10.20 (80) dr Geelong 12.8 (80) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/b6fc4019-8dfc-4939-9842-2cf4b68a58c1.jpg/r52_0_1617_884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg