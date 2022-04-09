SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region: APRIL 9, 2022
BENDIGO LEAGUE - ROUND 1
Golden Square 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53)
Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44)
Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72)
Gisborne 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46)
Kyneton 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48)
HEATHCOTE DISTRICT LEAGUE - ROUND 1
Mount Pleasant 13.20 (98) def Elmore 8.13 (61)
Colbinabbin 9.13 (67) def North Bendigo 4.8 (32)
Heathcote 13.8 (86) def Huntly 8.13 (61)
LBU def White Hills
LODDON VALLEY LEAGUE - ROUND 2
Mitiamo 11.7 (73) def Newbridge 6.8 (44)
BL-Serpentine 14.13 (97) def Calivil United 13.15 (93)
Marong 19.19 (133) def Bridgewater 7.14 (56)
Inglewood 23.11 (149) def Maiden Gully YCW 12.15 (87)
NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE - ROUND 2
Sea Lake Nandaly 31.17 (203) def Charlton 1.1 (7)
Birchip-Watchem 16.19 (115) def Boort 6.3 (39)
Donald 16.11 (107) def St Arnaud 2.7 (19)
NAB LEAGUE - ROUND 2
Bendigo Pioneers 10.20 (80) dr Geelong 12.8 (80)
