4.55pm Paramedics have just confirmed the woman injured in this afternoon's crash is now in a stable condition. Ambulance Victoria updated its details moments ago, potentially as new details came in from paramedics in the field. The woman's condition improved after she was freed from the vehicle. An air ambulance that had been deployed was not needed. Paramedics have now taken the woman to Bendigo Hospital in a road ambulance. 4.50pm A WOMAN is in a critical condition after her vehicle flipped on its roof at Marong, Ambulance Victoria says. She is believed to be aged in her 20s. Paramedics removed her from the vehicle earlier this hour and are understood to have have left the scene. Firefighters have put a stop on the incident and have packed up. No roads were closed during the emergency operation. 4.30pm PARAMEDICS have removed someone from a vehicle that crashed a short time ago in Marong. The extent of their injuries is yet to be confirmed. Six firefighting and SES appliances remain at the scene on the Wimmera Highway. Emergency services were called to the crash at about 4pm. Earlier ONE person is trapped and their vehicle has flipped onto its roof on the Wimmera Highway, outside Marong. Emergency services are arriving on the scene of what is understood to be a single vehicle crash. The incident is unfolding close to Landry Lane. Paramedics, firefighters, SES crews and police are on scene. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/ead2cc5a-bbab-468d-9418-498d7f252de4.jpg/r0_525_3887_2721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg