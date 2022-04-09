news, local-news, riley street, habitat, landcare, o'keefe, factory, land, restored

FROGS, lizards and a host of other animals have watched their abandoned little slice of East Bendigo transform. Volunteers spent their Saturday reintroducing plants near one hidden amphibian home off of Riley Street. It is another improvement in a project giving new energy to a large tract of dormant land within city limits. Throngs of birds and other creatures share the area with the humans living in houses on their doorstep. More news: Woman in stable condition after vehicle flips in Marong The animals' home also overlooks a number of factories, industrial lots, shops and the nearby O'Keefe Rail Trail. Landcare's Friends of the Riley Street Natural Reserve organised the planting as part of an ongoing push to set up bushland corridors within Bendigo's city limits. Some of the new plants were from species thought to have gone extinct in Bendigo, the reserve friends group's Vyonne McLelland-Howe said. "We had about 40 or 50 people here and they were really keen to get involved," she said. More news: Climate, HECS debts and housing on agenda for Bendigo Greens candidate Ms McLelland-Howe said has been talking with people who want to deal with other bits of neglected land around Bendigo. "I see this as a growing movement," she said. "And the City of Greater Bendigo really wants to help the public do things like this." Ms McLelland-Howe thanked the council for its help supplying plants and equipment.

