Drivers in Junortoun are urged to leave extra time when travelling along the McIvor Highway throughout the day on Monday. There will be changes to traffic conditions between Wilkie Road and Cashens Road from 9.30am until 3pm on April 11. Traffic on on the highway will be reduced to one lane with a traffic management team in place to guide motorists travelling in both directions through the area. MORE NEWS: Twenty Bendigo built Bushmasters heading to Ukraine The speed limit will be reduced to 40km/h while the works are occurring. Access to and from Wilkie Road will be closed at times and we advise motorists to use St Vincents Road during the closure. The changes are in place for one day while work on the Wilkie Road intersection is completed and work on the Cashens Road intersection continues. OTHER STORIES: The works are weather-dependent so the date could change. Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

