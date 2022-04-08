news, local-news, news, health, breast cancer, central victoria, maryborough, maryborough district health service, equipment, fundraiser

The True Foods MDHS Charity Golf Day was a hit this year raising around $25,000 to help bring breast cancer screening services to Maryborough. More than 120 people signed up to play in the Ambrose competition to raise funds for Maryborough District Health Service. MDHS management board vice-chair Peter McAllister said it was pleasing to see everyone enjoy some friendly rivalry as they battled the winds on the day. MORE NEWS: Youth Take Over is a new initiative to help youth find jobs in Loddon Campaspe Region "A record number of people signed up and contributed to an amazing day, and everything was well organised," he said. "The 28 teams moved fairly quickly around the 18 holes, and participants enjoyed a delicious breakfast and lunch supplied by True Foods and supply partners. "We're very grateful for the generous support from businesses from far and wide who joined the competition, sponsored a hole, made a donation or provided in-kind support to help make the day a success." The funds raised will go towards purchase of a new mammogram machine to help increase the rates of screening in the region for the early detection of breast cancer. OTHER STORIES: "In the past this event has helped raise valuable funds for our Health in Motion van and key simulation education equipment. "This year we've joined forces with the community campaign led by Nick Weaver which aims to raise $100,000 for oncology services," said Mr McAllister. Nick Weaver, who participated in the charity golf day with brothers Tom and Glenn, was a guest speaker at the event. He acknowledged the amazing level of support for the campaign, which he started in honour of his father who passed away four years ago, following a battle with cancer. "After initially focusing on Relay for Life, I wanted to do something to support people with cancer and their families here in our community, and the support to date has been overwhelming," he said. MORE NEWS: Luke Merryfull and Shaun Bloomfield's rape trial will be heard for a fourth time following another mistrial in Bendigo Mr McAllister said the health service is grateful for the joint effort to fund services and equipment that enable more people in the region to be treated close to home. "Connecting our community to care is at the heart of what we do, and this extraordinary effort shows how we are all working together to improve the health of our community," he said. For more information visit the Get involved section at mdhs.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

