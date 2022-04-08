news, local-news, news, bendigo, couple, central victoria, nsw, flood, victims, family

When Kennington's Brenda Stevens-Chambers saw the devastation and heartbreak the floods in NSW have caused, she couldn't sit back and not do something to help. But her and husband Charles didn't want to just donate money and not know where it was going, they wanted to do something bigger. So they're donating their old car. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Business Excellence Awards to host in-person gala for 2022 event "We have ordered our new electric vehicle and if we'd kept it, we wouldn't have enough room in the garage," she said. "We were originally going to trade it in here, but I wondered whether we might be able to take it and give it to someone who needs it more." Ms Stevens-Chambers then began contacting her friends in NSW to see if they knew of anyone that would need this sort of help. OTHER STORIES: "My husband and I usually travel up to Mullumbimby and I have a few friends up there I was able to contact," she said. "I really wanted this to help a single mum who had lost her car in the floods. "I could just see her being able to drive her kids to school again, or help get the grocery shopping done and that was the kind of help I wanted to be." Once they were able to find a recipient, the plan on how to get the Holden Barina up into NSW began to come into play. "Thankfully we had a friend in Wagga Wagga who would do a NSW roadworthy on it and another who was willing to take the train from Mullumbimby to Wagga to take the car back with her," she said. "So in the next few weeks, Charles and I will be able to go on a little adventure to get the car part of the way there." MORE NEWS: Luke Merryfull and Shaun Bloomfield's rape trial will be heard for a fourth time following another mistrial in Bendigo Ms Stevens-Chambers said while it would be a mean feat getting the vehicle up there, it was worth it. "I don't know how anyone could sit there and watch all the footage on television and not want to help in any way," she said. "It's great to know where our assistance is going and exactly how it will be able to help. "I encourage anyone thinking of doing their part to definitely do it, it's a great feeling."

