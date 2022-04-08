news, local-news,

The annual Bendigo Business Excellence Awards will return to a face-to-face format this year after the coronavirus pandemic marred the last two years. After being postponed in 2020 and digitally-presented in 2021, the 2022 Be.Bendigo and Bendigo Bank Business Excellence Awards bring people from the regional business community together for the gala ceremony on August 19. While launching this year's awards, Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said being nominated highlighted the achievements of Bendigo's businesses. Read more: Twenty Bendigo built Bushmasters heading to Ukraine "There is much prestige in being nominated," he said. "It signifies and celebrates the achievements of each business and the people involved who help make it happen. "It is important for strong communities to recognise the work of the businesses within them, regardless of size, product or service. "Any member of the community can show support and appreciation by nominating a business to enter one of the 14 categories, or an individual for the Young and Professional or Regional Womens' Business Awards". Mr Herbert said while some businesses would be keen to show how they have thrived during the pandemic, others would be eager to celebrate their survival. "It's almost a three speed economy in that in that regard - those that have survived, those that have thrived and those that are no longer," he said. "That's the unfortunate reality of some aspects of business. But that was there before (the pandemic). But if some businesses are just celebrating because they've survived what's happened over the last couple of years, then good for them." Nominations for this year's Be.Bendigo and Bendigo Bank Business Excellence Awards are open until May 1. This year's awards will see a refined program that is focused on the current business and economic mix of Greater Bendigo. It aims to allow applicants to tell their story to the judging team more easily. "The spin off benefits to businesses participating, other than just being recognised, is I think most organisations have challenges around reflection and refinement, and how they make their businesses better and this is one way of doing it," Mr Herbert said "But I think (this year is) all the more special because some business done extremely hard and, for some, it was just a matter of survival. "I encourage all businesses to participate. The more we get involved, the more worthy the winners are." Read more: Victoria's daily COVID case numbers drop, vaccine rates continue to grow Awards ceremony chair Eve Ritchens said the format, questions and categories were reviewed to ensure the awards' relevancy and encourage inclusiveness. "This year there is a new category called 'Community Minded'," she said. "(It's) an opportunity to highlight the many businesses who went above and beyond for their communities during the pandemic" "We know that the awards process provides an opportunity for local businesses to reflect on their current practices and achievements, which is an essential health check for any business, and have incorporated helpful submission feedback from judges to support applicants." Ms Ritchens said she hoped the gala event at the All Seasons in August would be a sell out event. "Last year, (the awards) were delivered online and it was phenomenal but it will be even bigger and better this year in person," she said. "We speak to a lot of the finalists and nominees and regardless of if they take home an award or not, it's really big thing for their business both externally for brand recognition and awareness and also internally for their teams too. "It puts a lot of confidence in businesses." Thinka won the 2021 business of the year. Its co-founder Lee Roulston said the awards experience - as well as the win - motivated the team. "Winning gave our team a renewed sense of motivation after some tough moments in the pandemic," she said. "(It) has resulted in more visibility in Central Victoria and new connections with other local business owners." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

