NAB LEAGUE: Bendigo Pioneers on road to tackle Falcons in round two

sport, local-sport, bendigo, pioneers, geelong, falcons, season, nab league

THE Bendigo Pioneers head to Geelong in pursuit of their first win of the NAB League boys season on Saturday. The Pioneers were dealt a 31-point loss by the GWV Rebels in their season-opener last weekend and now confront the Falcons at Geelong's Deakin University from 1pm. "Looking at the vision from the game, we didn't set up very well last week," Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said on Friday. READ MORE: BFNL: COVID protocols rule out five players from Gisborne's round one team "Our starting points were fairly ordinary and we weren't very predictable to each other, which affected our ball movement, so that was our biggest deficiency from last week that we've been working to address." The Pioneers have been boosted by the inclusion of Billy Barnes after making his VFL debut for the GWS Giants last week. However, they lose tall Jed Denahy to injury. "Jed going out is a big loss for us because it takes away a bit of our flexibility through our key posts," O'Bree said. "But we're really excited to have Billy back after getting his first VFL experience with GWS last week and he will bolster out midfield." Geelong is coming off a one-point win over Gold Coast last Sunday. Meanwhile, former Bendigo Pioneer Eden Zanker will get her chance at an AFLW premiership in Saturday's grand final at the Adelaide Oval. The versatile Zanker, 22, will line-up for Melbourne against Adelaide in what will be her 39th AFLW game for the Demons. READ MORE: Bendigo Pioneers star Eden Zanker drafted by Demons in AFL Women's draft Originally from Woorinen, Zanker was drafted as a 17-year-old by the Demons with pick six after playing with the Bendigo Pioneers under-18 girls team as a key forward in 2017. The Crows and Demons will battle for the flag from 12.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/f839fdf0-7012-4589-8ec6-bb11bda07b7c.JPG/r0_129_4578_2716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg