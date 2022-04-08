news, local-news,

Boosters approved for 12 to 15-year-olds Good evening Bendigo, Alex Gretgrix here with a bit of COVID-19 health news. Australia's medical regulator has given approval for 12 to 15-year-olds to receive a COVID-19 booster. The Therapeutic Goods Administration gave provisional approval for people in the cohort to receive the Pfizer booster. A final green light will need to be given by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation before the boosters can be rolled out to the age group. The medical regulator has recommended the booster be given six months after the primary course of a COVID-19 vaccine. COVID cases on the region rise while Macedon Ranges drop Coronavirus cases in Greater Bendigo continue to grow, with the region recording 287 new infections overnight. Active cases in the region now sit at 1584, 40 more than yesterday. The majority of cases were again found in the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. On a positive note, daily cases in the Macedon Ranges are also on the decline. In the last 24 hours the shire recorded 106 new coronavirus cases, it's active case number now at 678. Surrounding shires recorded similar case numbers to the past few days. Buloke and Gannawarra each recorded less than 10 new cases in the last 24 hours - five and eight respectively - and Loddon shire reported 13. Campaspe shire noted an additional 48 new infections, while Central Goldfields shire recorded another 31. Mount Alexander shire saw an additional 51 infections overnight. Moama bushfire under control, those near urged to remain vigilant For those near the twin towns today, just a heads up, there is currently a bushfire in Moama. The fire - which is under control - is taking place in Forbes Street, Moama. It is being monitored by the NSW Rural Fire Service, according to a community safety message issued by Vic Emergency. Currently, there is no immediate danger, but those in the vicinity are urged to keep an eye on the situation as it evolves. Victoria's daily COVID case numbers drop, vaccine rates continue to grow Victoria has recorded 11,192 additional coronavirus infections overnight, more than 1000 fewer cases than yesterday. This brings the states total number of active cases to 63,985. Sadly, four people died overnight. There are currently 335 people in hospital, 12 in the ICU and three on ventilators. In good news, the number of Victorian's stepping up to get the jab continues to grow. Currently, 66.4 per cent of eligible people (aged 18 and over) have received their booster shot and 94.4 per cent of eligible Victorians (aged 12 and over) have had their second dose. Daily case numbers in the Bendigo region have continued to float around the 250 mark (both above and below) this week. Just yesterday, the municipality saw 264 new infections. Australia to send 20 Bushmasters to Ukraine Morning all, Maddy here. As I'm sure you've already heard, defence minister Peter Dutton confirmed this morning Australia will send 20 Bushmasters to Ukraine. And so, I thought I'd share a short explainer we posted this morning on our Instagram to catch you all up on how the situation eventuated and what you need to know. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Rain on the way Good morning all, Neve Brissenden here, back bringing you the daily updates again! Looks like we're set for a pretty dreary day, top of 23 degrees expected in Bendigo and a few showers on the way. On this day Whats happening? There's a bit going on today. Bitter infighting in the Liberal Party over NSW preselections has reached the High Court, with a scheduled late-Friday application hearing complicating Scott Morrison's plans to call an election - analysts say Sunday could be the day. Defence minister Peter Dutton is expected to reveal key details about any Bushmasters deal with Ukraine early this morning. Reporter Tom O'Callaghan will bring those details to you as soon as we hear. Watch this space.

