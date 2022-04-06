PGA Tour: Lucas Herbert grouped with Masters champion in round one

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert will play alongside a Masters champion during his debut round at the prestigious major tournament. Herbert will will receive a first-hand glimpse into how former Masters champion Patrick Reed tackles the iconic par-72 layout at Augusta National. Reed won the tournament in 2018 (-15) by one stroke ahead of Ricke Fowler to secure his first major win and a coveted green jacket. Related: Eyes on the prize: Lucas Herbert aims for strong debut at the Masters Joining Herbert and Reed will be Seamus Power who is also making his debut at the Masters after earning a spot by making the quarter-finals of the 2022 WGC Match Play. The trio tee up in round one off the first tee at 2.24AM Friday AEST. There will also be a strong contingent of Australian golfers in the mix which includes Cam Davis, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith. Also in action at Augusta will be defending 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama.

