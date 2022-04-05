Eyes on the prize: Lucas Herbert aims for strong debut at the Masters

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert is aiming high ahead of his Masters debut this week. The 26-year-old PGA Tour player is among the star-studded field that will be in action on one of the golfing world's most prestigious courses - Augusta National. Each and every player in the field has one goal, to be the man wearing the green jacket at the end of the final round. The 2022 edition of the Masters might only be Herbert's first appearance, but he believes he has what it takes to go all the way. "I think I have a lot of things going for me and a lot of assets to my game that I could potentially be a first-time winner there," Herbert said Only a handful of players have won the coveted tournament on debut and just the one Australian has won a green jacket - Adam Scott in 2013 when the Queenslander defeated Angel Cabrera on the second playoff hole. Several Australians have come close, which includes Greg Norman finishing within the top-five several times in addition to Cameron Smith's T2 in 2020. Come round one in the early hours of Friday morning AEST, Herbert will be contending against the sport's best, a place where he truly feels he belongs after climbing to number 44 in the world rankings. Related: Since turning professional in 2015 he has locked in three professional wins: Omega Dubai Desert Classic (2020), Irish Open (2021) and his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (2021) where he overcame brutal weather conditions to finish one stroke ahead of Patrick Reed and Danny Lee. "If you win on the PGA Tour, your game is obviously at a very high level," he said. "And winning wire-to-wire at the Irish Open was really special. "I felt like I still had something to prove in a way that, if you saw my name on the leaderboard, you needed to beat me. I wasn't just going to fall away on my own. "I led that tournament from start to finish and people had to come and beat me and they didn't." The field at the 2020 Masers isn't short on golf's biggest names. Current defending champion Hideki Matsuyama returns with the goal of going back-to-back, 2020 champion Dustin Johnson will be in action, veteran Lee Westwood will aim to win his first ever major and that's just to name a few. However, the biggest name that's expected to be in action come round one is none other than Tiger Woods. If Woods does play it marks the 46-year-old's first tournament since a car crash 14 months ago that left the multi-major winner with severe leg injuries. There will also be a strong contingent of Australian golfers in the mix which includes Cam Davis, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith. Looking ahead to the years to come on tour, Herbert has taken great confidence in observing what Smith has been able to achieve. "Cam was probably two or three years in front of me development-wise but we sort of took similar paths in that our journey wasn't direct to the PGA Tour," Herbert said. "We had to go via some smaller tours in some quite different parts of the world. "So he is someone I feel I can follow in his footsteps a little bit." Smith has won five times on the PGA Tour - most recently taking out The Players Championship in March 2022 which lifted him up to a career-best sixth on the world rankings. "It gives me the confidence that if he can get to No.6 in the world and be challenging for No.1 in the world, then maybe that's something that I can do in the years to come. "I'd love it to come quickly but I think it's going to happen." -With AAP

