The Kyabram Fauna Park has awarded the Zoo and Aquaria Association (ZAA) Australasia accreditation making it the eleventh ZAA-accredited zoo in Victoria. The park will now be internationally recognised as a zoological facility with one of the highest welfare standards in the zoological industry across Australasia and on the world stage. It will join the likes of Halls Gap, Melbourne and Werribee Open Range Zoos, Healesville Sanctuary, the Melbourne Museum, and the Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park as the newest ZAA-accredited animal facility. MORE NEWS: Central Victroria's biggest solar retail business, Cola Solar, is acquired by insurance giant RACV Park general manager Lachlan Gordon said this was a momentous occasion for the site and its residents. "Becoming a ZAA accredited facility will open up multiple opportunities to acquire animals the Park has never been able to have before," he said. The honour is awarded to facilities that have proven to fulfill ZAA's criteria, which includes the highest animal welfare standards of nutrition, environment, health, behaviour and mental state. "Improving our animal welfare has been our top priority at the park over my tenure of the past three years," Mr Gordon said. OTHER STORIES: "We have been working tirelessly to get the site to the appropriate standards of animal welfare to be considered for the accreditation. "Through interactive enrichment programs, training programs, introducing new practices and proper wild diets for the range of species living in the park, we were able to demonstrate our commitment to positive animal welfare. "This past four months has been crunch time for the park's management team who have been preparing policies, procedures and other documentation along with contributions from the animal care team to bring about the changes and ensure the site is well prepared to achieve the accreditation." Kyabram Fauna Park is now officially registered as a ZAA-accredited facility at zooaquarium.org.au/public/Public/Locate.aspx

