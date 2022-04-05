whats-on, family-kids,

Bendigo's Chinese dragons will feature across three days of the Bendigo Easter Fair this year. But plenty of legs are still needed to ensure the dragons can tour the city. On Easter Monday, Bendigo's newest dragon Dai Gum Loong will take part in the Bendigo Advertiser Easter Parade by himself for the first time. Read more: Bendigo Airport upgrades expected to start soon after funding finalised "We still need quite a few people because this year," Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said. "We want to make sure we've got plenty of reserves so we're still looking for about another 50 or 60 people to carry Dai Gum Loong. We've got about that many now but we need that many to rotate people through the dragon fairly regularly. It's a slightly heavier dragon." Mr Lougoon said COVID-safe protocols in place for people who want to take part in the BCA's Easter events. "There's probably a little bit of COVID hesitancy," he said. "We do have our COVID safety plan in place and will make the best of the situation that we're in." The Bendigo Chinese Association will also take part in the Sherridon Homes Torchlight Procession on Easter Sunday while ageing dragon Sun Loong will take place a special event event to mark the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair. The special event is called Zhufu - A Tribute to Bendigo Easter Fair. It will take place on Easter Saturday at the Tom Flood Sports Centre from 2pm. There Sun Loong will help make presentations to the Bendigo Easter Fair Society and Bendigo Health. Read more: Macedon Ranges sees spike in COVID infections, Bendigo numbers plateau "Zhufu (recognises) our long-running relationship with the Bendigo Health Foundation and that will mean that our recently restored dragon Sun Loong will make a very auspicious appearance," Mr Lougoon said. "There'll be some presentations to fair society and Bendigo Health commemorating our relationships. "We still need banner carriers and young boys and girls from seven or eight upwards and strong men as well to carry some Dai Gum Loong's new banners. "So there's plenty of opportunity for people to obviously repeat their commitment or for somebody started a new family tradition of carrying something in the parade." People who want to register to help the Bendigo Chinese Association at Easter can do so at the BCA rooms at 13 Bridge Street, on the corner of Cemetery Lane, between 1pm and 5pm on weekends and 4pm to 6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays before Easter. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/4843fd74-98e0-4f7b-bfc4-a146f4784211.jpg/r18_299_7075_4286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg