news, local-news,

Police have issued a second appeal for public assistance in relation to missing Bendigo man Hayden. Last sighted at Southern Cross Station at 7.40pm on March 12, the 24-year-old was wearing a camouflage t-shirt, dark long pants and a dark-coloured baseball cap. Police have theorised he may have been travelling from Melbourne to the Bendigo or Shepparton areas. MORE NEWS: Hayden is approximately 180cm tall with a medium build and brown hair and facial hair. Police and Hayden's family are concerned as the disappearance is out of character for the 24-year-old. An image of Hayden has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts. Anyone who has seen Hayden or can provide information on his whereabouts is urged to call Triple Zero (000) or Echuca police on (03) 5483 1568. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/e6b199e8-c90e-4e4a-9090-59d6dc344be2.jpg/r38_0_1040_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg