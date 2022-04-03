Police appeal for assistance to locate missing man

news, local-news,

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate missing man Hayden. Hayden was last seen in Warrnambool on March 8 but has not been in contact with friends or family since. He is know to frequent the Greater Bendigo region and the Campaspe area. Family and police hold concerns for Hayden's welfare. Anyone with any information that may assist in locating him is urged to contact Kyabram Police on 5853 1777 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au on 1800 333 000

