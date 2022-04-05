Bendigo district club golf results | Photos
Neangar
- Wednesday March 30 (Stableford)
Overall: A. Serafini (28) 38 c/b, R. Gibbons (28) 38, C. Byrne (18) 37, F. Whybrow (35) 35 c/b, M. Green (20) 35 c/b, J. Hammond (18) 35, J. Page (26) 32 c/b, G. Thwaites (33) 32 c/b, A. Weekley (18) 32, J. Flaherty (36) 31 c/b
NTP: E. Curnow (3rd), A. McCulloch (16th)
- Thursday March 31 (Par)
A-Grade: G. Thomas (0) +2, C. Rochester (5) +1 c/b
B-Grade: M. Burke (14) +3, T. White (15) +1
C-Grade: C. Rix (25) +3, H. Lee (20) +2
NTP: R. Bullingham (3rd), G. Fennell (7th), S. Robertson (10th), A. Masters (12th), R. Chandler (16th)
- Saturday April 2 (Monthly Medal/Stroke)
A-Grade: A. Masters (-1) -2, S. Gilchrist (10) E c/b
B-Grade: G. Smart (16) -2 c/b, J. Mellington (13) -2
C-Grade: D. Williams (17) -6 (Monthly Medal), M. Clayton (23) +1
NTP: T. Williams (3rd), B. Gater (7th), L. Pigdon (10th), B. Gunn (12th), M. Gardner (16th)
Belvoir
- Wednesday March 30 (R3 Women's Club Championship/Stroke/Par)
Women (Nett):
A-Grade: A. Woodman (19) 69, J. Roberts (-2) 71
B-Grade: B. Fitzpatrick (29) 73, K. Hutchings (30) 76
Championship Winners:
A-Grade: J. Roberts 214 (Gross), A. Woodman 219 (Nett)
B-Grade: P. Collins 292 (Gross) + 220 (Nett)
C-Grade: J. Farrell 322 (Gross) + 229 (Nett)
Gwen Simpson Putting Trophy: J. Roberts 83
NTP: W. Hegarty (3rd)
Men (Par):
A-Grade: S. Baker (6) +3, R. Champion (8) E
B-Grade: K. Morrison (12) +2, J. Richards (12) +1
C-Grade: J. Lynch (25) 7, C. Rosetta (21) +5
NTP: T. Chisholm (3rd), I. Barry (8th), J. Lynch (11th)
- Saturday April 2 (R3 Men's Club Championship/Stroke)
Championship Results:
A-Grade: B. Tatt 207 (Gross/Pop Hayes Cup) + 210 (Nett)
B-Grade: M. McIntosh 251 (Gross/Jim Durward Trophy) + 210 (Nett)
C-Grade: J. Anderton 274 (Gross/Jimmy Riordan Trophy) + 207 (Nett)
Barry Chant Memorial: J. Anderton
Kevin Duke Memorial: B. Tatt
Junior Champion: J. Roberts 224
Veterans: M. McIntosh 210
Marong
- Tuesday March 29 (Stableford)
Winner: A. Gorrie (15) 34
Runner-up: C. Veldman (21) 30
NTP: M. Dunne (1st), A. Gorrie (16th)
Women:
Winner: J. Drummond (14) 35
Runner-up: S. Coghill (32) 31
NTP: J. Drummond
- Saturday April 2 (Par)
Winner: M. Newlan +5
Runner-up: S. Coghill +4
NTP: D. West (1st), W. Newlan (16th)
Bendigo
- Tuesday March 29 (R1 Jean Cohen Trophy/Monthly Medal/Stroke)
(Nett)
A-Grade: T. Jefferies (19) 75 c/b. L. Harding (25) 75.
B-Grade: D. Davidson (28) 71 (Monthly Medal), P. Fletcher (29) 75 c/b
NTP: 12th A- A. Whiting, B- A. McCulloch. 16th- D Davison, S. Thorpe (17th Superpin)
9 Holes: G. Cox 17 c/b.
- Thursday March 31 (R2 Jean Cohen Trophy/Stroke)
A-Grade: N. Wallace (22) 76 c/b. S. Rothacker (7) 76 c/b
B-Grade: J. Treyvaud (42) 75. D. Davidson (27) 76 c/b (Jean Cohen Trophy Winner)
NTP: 12th - A: J. Bilkey. B: A. Griffiths. 16th - L. Raftery. 17th - Y. O'Neill
9 Holes: B. Hyett 16
Axedale
- Thursday March 31 (Stableford)
Men:
A-Grade: J. White (10) 34, G. Robertson (13) 33, D. Baillie (16) 32
B-Grade: D. Higham, M. Davies (22) 37, W. Andrea (19) 36
C-Grade: D. Purdy (27) 35, A. Clements (24) 35, J. Stanley (29) 34
NTP: G. Hamilton (1st), R. Manley (1st), G. Harrop (3rd second shot), M. Davies (3rd second shot), J. McCullagh (6th), S. Lee (18th), A. Clements (18th)
- Saturday April 1 (R3 Club Championships/Stroke/Monthly Medal)
Men(Nett):
A-Grade: D. Ivey (11) 69, A. Schaeche (7) 70, G. Lee (12) 71
B-Grade: D. Osborne (20) 69, R. Fitzpatrick (14) 70, G. Robertson (14) 72
C-Grade: D. Stephens (23) 67 (Monthly Medal), A. Watson (21) 67, R. Kinkade (33) 69|
Championship Results:
A-Grade: R. Thompson: 225 (Gross), J. Shrimpton 213 (Nett)
B-Grade: T. Holmes 260 (Gross), T. Holmes 215 (Nett)
C-Grade: D. Osborne 280 (Gross/Veteran Nett), R. Kinkade 214 (Nett/Junior Nett)
Women (Nett):
Overall: K. Scales (14) 74 (Medal Qualifier), S. Minne (29) 75
NTP: R. Connelly (1st), R. Kinkade (1st), S. King (3rd second shot), E. Rogers (3rd second shot), R. Taylor (6th), P. Wilkinson (16th), S. Lee (18th), A. Watson (18th), J. Wilson (18th second shot)
