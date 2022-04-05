Bendigo district club golf results | Photos

news, local-news,

Overall: A. Serafini (28) 38 c/b, R. Gibbons (28) 38, C. Byrne (18) 37, F. Whybrow (35) 35 c/b, M. Green (20) 35 c/b, J. Hammond (18) 35, J. Page (26) 32 c/b, G. Thwaites (33) 32 c/b, A. Weekley (18) 32, J. Flaherty (36) 31 c/b NTP: E. Curnow (3rd), A. McCulloch (16th) A-Grade: G. Thomas (0) +2, C. Rochester (5) +1 c/b B-Grade: M. Burke (14) +3, T. White (15) +1 C-Grade: C. Rix (25) +3, H. Lee (20) +2 NTP: R. Bullingham (3rd), G. Fennell (7th), S. Robertson (10th), A. Masters (12th), R. Chandler (16th) A-Grade: A. Masters (-1) -2, S. Gilchrist (10) E c/b B-Grade: G. Smart (16) -2 c/b, J. Mellington (13) -2 C-Grade: D. Williams (17) -6 (Monthly Medal), M. Clayton (23) +1 NTP: T. Williams (3rd), B. Gater (7th), L. Pigdon (10th), B. Gunn (12th), M. Gardner (16th) GOLF NEWS: Eyes on the prize: Lucas Herbert aims for strong debut at the Masters Women (Nett): A-Grade: A. Woodman (19) 69, J. Roberts (-2) 71 B-Grade: B. Fitzpatrick (29) 73, K. Hutchings (30) 76 Championship Winners: A-Grade: J. Roberts 214 (Gross), A. Woodman 219 (Nett) B-Grade: P. Collins 292 (Gross) + 220 (Nett) C-Grade: J. Farrell 322 (Gross) + 229 (Nett) Gwen Simpson Putting Trophy: J. Roberts 83 NTP: W. Hegarty (3rd) Men (Par): A-Grade: S. Baker (6) +3, R. Champion (8) E B-Grade: K. Morrison (12) +2, J. Richards (12) +1 C-Grade: J. Lynch (25) 7, C. Rosetta (21) +5 NTP: T. Chisholm (3rd), I. Barry (8th), J. Lynch (11th) Championship Results: A-Grade: B. Tatt 207 (Gross/Pop Hayes Cup) + 210 (Nett) B-Grade: M. McIntosh 251 (Gross/Jim Durward Trophy) + 210 (Nett) C-Grade: J. Anderton 274 (Gross/Jimmy Riordan Trophy) + 207 (Nett) Barry Chant Memorial: J. Anderton Kevin Duke Memorial: B. Tatt Junior Champion: J. Roberts 224 Veterans: M. McIntosh 210 Winner: A. Gorrie (15) 34 Runner-up: C. Veldman (21) 30 NTP: M. Dunne (1st), A. Gorrie (16th) Women: Winner: J. Drummond (14) 35 Runner-up: S. Coghill (32) 31 NTP: J. Drummond Winner: M. Newlan +5 Runner-up: S. Coghill +4 NTP: D. West (1st), W. Newlan (16th) (Nett) A-Grade: T. Jefferies (19) 75 c/b. L. Harding (25) 75. B-Grade: D. Davidson (28) 71 (Monthly Medal), P. Fletcher (29) 75 c/b NTP: 12th A- A. Whiting, B- A. McCulloch. 16th- D Davison, S. Thorpe (17th Superpin) 9 Holes: G. Cox 17 c/b. A-Grade: N. Wallace (22) 76 c/b. S. Rothacker (7) 76 c/b B-Grade: J. Treyvaud (42) 75. D. Davidson (27) 76 c/b (Jean Cohen Trophy Winner) NTP: 12th - A: J. Bilkey. B: A. Griffiths. 16th - L. Raftery. 17th - Y. O'Neill 9 Holes: B. Hyett 16 Men: A-Grade: J. White (10) 34, G. Robertson (13) 33, D. Baillie (16) 32 B-Grade: D. Higham, M. Davies (22) 37, W. Andrea (19) 36 C-Grade: D. Purdy (27) 35, A. Clements (24) 35, J. Stanley (29) 34 NTP: G. Hamilton (1st), R. Manley (1st), G. Harrop (3rd second shot), M. Davies (3rd second shot), J. McCullagh (6th), S. Lee (18th), A. Clements (18th) Men(Nett): A-Grade: D. Ivey (11) 69, A. Schaeche (7) 70, G. Lee (12) 71 B-Grade: D. Osborne (20) 69, R. Fitzpatrick (14) 70, G. Robertson (14) 72 C-Grade: D. Stephens (23) 67 (Monthly Medal), A. Watson (21) 67, R. Kinkade (33) 69| Championship Results: A-Grade: R. Thompson: 225 (Gross), J. Shrimpton 213 (Nett) B-Grade: T. Holmes 260 (Gross), T. Holmes 215 (Nett) C-Grade: D. Osborne 280 (Gross/Veteran Nett), R. Kinkade 214 (Nett/Junior Nett) Women (Nett): Overall: K. Scales (14) 74 (Medal Qualifier), S. Minne (29) 75 NTP: R. Connelly (1st), R. Kinkade (1st), S. King (3rd second shot), E. Rogers (3rd second shot), R. Taylor (6th), P. Wilkinson (16th), S. Lee (18th), A. Watson (18th), J. Wilson (18th second shot)

