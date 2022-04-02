news, local-news, saturday, scoreboard, today's, results, across, region, football, bendigo

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ SENIORS: Pyramid Hill 9.14 (68) Bridgewater 7.6 (48) GOALS: Pyramid Hill: not supplied. Bridgewater: J.Martyn 2, H.McKinley 1, A.Pollock 1, L.Needs 1, H.Donegan 1, A.Collins 1. BEST: Pyramid Hill: not supplied. Bridgewater: Callum Prest, Cameron Ross, Jake Rusbridge, Harry Donegan, Tynan Hywood, Emile Pavlich Mitiamo 15.16 (106) BL-Serpentine 2.10 (22) GOALS: Mitiamo Seniors: J.Reynolds 4, L.Dale 3, C.Nicholson 2, R.Wellington 2, M.Grant 1, D.Thomas 1, J.Wiegard 1, R.Turner 1; BL-Serpentine Seniors: not spllied. BEST: Mitiamo: Luke Lougoon, Lee Dale, Carl Nicholson, Jack Vinnicombe, Kyle Patten, Michael I'Anson. BL-Serpentine: not supplied. Inglewood 15.4 (94) Calivil United 9.10 (64) GOALS: Inglewood: not supplied. Calivil United: J.Lawry 3, P.Ryan 2, T.Piercy 1, L.Mangan 1, J.Lea 1, E.Ritchie 1. BEST: Inglewood: not supplied. Calivil United: Ben Daley, Alex Daniels, Evan Ritchie, Jack Daley, Jack Burns, Brock Rogers Marong 28.13 (181) Maiden Gully YCW 5.7 (37) GOALS: Marong: B. Grenfell 8, A. Pappin 6, K. Robins 5, R. Tibbett 2, R. Taylor 2, D. Johnstone 2, C. Gregg 1, J. Gadsden 1, K. Manley 1. Maiden Gully YCW: J. Butty 2, J. Dwyer 1, N. Murley 1, J. Gallaher 1. BEST: Marong: K. Robins, R. Tibbett, J. Gadsden, R. Taylor, S. Taylor, A. Pappin. Maiden Gully YCW: S. Turner, H. McCartney, N. Murley, C. Hale, J. Butty, C. Walsh. RESERVES: BL-Serpentine 15.10 (100) def Mitiamo 2.3 (15). Calivil United 8.12 (60) def Inglewood 7.4 (46). Pyramid Hill 12.10 (82) def Bridgewater 9.3 (57). Marong 23.15 (153) def Maiden Gully 0.0 (0). UNDER-18s Bridgewater 19.21 (135) def East Loddon 4.1 (25). Marong 11.9 (75) def Inglewood 4.3 (27). SENIORS: North Bendigo 18.10 (118) Heathcote 17.6 (108) GOALS: North Bendigo: D.Klemm 4, M.Gray 4, S.Giri 4, J.Ford 2, S.Harris 2, Z.Barilari 1, N.Waterson 1. Heathcote: K.Cavallaro 4, L.Birch 3, B.Padmore 2, C.Hamilton 2, J.Brooks 1, S.Harrison 1, J.Conforti 1, M.Mikic 1, W.Long 1, J.Jones 1. BEST: North Bendigo: Jordan Ford, Callum Tardrew, Timothy Devereaux, Shane Harris, Storm Giri. Heathcote: Codie Price, Braden Padmore, Shaun Harrison, Brent Jane, Billy Price, Mitchell McLean. Colbinabbin 22.18 (150) Elmore 9.7 (61) GOALS: Colbinabbin: L.Fitzgerald 6, J.Brain 4, C.Shields 3, L.Moore 2, J.Brain 2, T.Clarke 2, J.Barnett 1, L.Fitzgerald 1, S.Ryan 1. Elmore: D.Gordon 2, D.Friedberger 2, S.De Napoli 2, M.Carson 1, C.Wilson 1, S.McHale 1. BEST: Colbinabbin: Laine Fitzgerald, Todd Clarke, William Lowe, Matthew Riordan, Benjamin Barton, James Brain. Elmore: Sam McHale, Tannar Cerrone, Bailey Sawyer, Matt Gilmour, Mitchell Carson, Max Holmberg. RESERVES: Heathcote 13.8 (86) def North Bendigo 10.5 (65). Elmore 12.14 (86) def Colbinabbin 5.4 (34). UNDER-18s: North Bendigo 28.17 (185) def Heathcote 2.1 (13). Colbinabbin 8.11 (59) def Elmore 4.1 (25). SENIORS: Wycheproof-Narraport 9.17 (71) St Arnaud 8.5 (53) GOALS: Wycheproof-Narraport: C. Green 3, J. Bateson 2, M/ Beckmans 1, R. Duncan 1, G. Hommelhoff 1, K. Hommelhoff 1. St Arnaud: J. Hicks 3, A. Grant 2, T. DOuglas 1, M. Egan 1, J. Hicks 1. BEST: Wycheproof-Narraport: Gedd Hommelhoff, Dane McLennan, Conner Burge, Lachlan Van Schaik, Joe Kenny, Justin Bateson. St Arnaud: Jake Hicks, Jacob Tillig, Harley Durward, Mitch Birthisel, Bailey Durward, Mace Bibby. Wedderburn 17.10 (112) Charlton 9.5 (59) GOALS: Wedderburn: T. Campbell 5, D. Benaim 4, B. DeAraugo 2, J. McKay 2, J. Douglas 1, I. Holt 1, L. Holt 1, J. Jones 1. Charlton: K. Clifford 2, B. Kemp 2, R. Thiesz 2, R. Thompson 2, A. Walklate 1. BEST: Wedderburn: Jackson Guan, Jordan Hargreaves, Jaran McKay, Luke Holt, Isaac Holt, Danny Benaim. Charlton: Aaron Walklate, Tim Hill, Rhys Thompson, Benjamin Roberts, Thomas Finlay, Fergus Bourke. Donald 19.17 (131) Boort 4.6 (30) GOALS: Donald: L. Burke 3, S. Neaves 3, W. Burke 2, B. Grant 2, T. Letts 2, R. McGough 2, J. Potter 2, J. Bath 1, R. Bath 1, B. Haddow 1. Boort: B. Leonard-Shannon 2, B. Knight 1, J. Smith 1. BEST: Donald: Shane Neaves, Brody Haddow, Ross Young, Daniel Pearce, Dyson Bell-Warren, Will Burke. Boort: Jarrod Starr, Keiren Wilson, Levi moss, Nathan Twigg, Ben Knight, Tom Hawker. Birchip-Watchem 9.5 (59) Sea Lake Nandaly 6.12 (48) GOALS: Birchip-Watchem: D. Adkins 2, D. Castellano 2, J. Christie 1, C. Hinkley 1, T. Lowry 1, W. Sheahan 1, K. Stevens 1. ea Lake Nandaly: B. McInnes 3, W. Donnan 1, J. Ellis 1, R. OSullivan 1. BEST: Birchip-Watchem: Dylan Adkins, Samuel Simmons, Lochy Sirett, Kyle Stevens, Clayton Hinkley, Riley Hogan. Sea Lake Nandaly: Kane Donnan, Austin Mertz, Flynn McGarry, Tyson Mckenzie, Charlie Cox, Trent Donnan. RESERVES: Wycheproof-Narraport 14.16 (100) def St Arnaud 2.0 (12) Wedderburn 10.21 (81) def Charlton 1.3 (9) Donald 17.13 (115) def Boort 5.3 (33) UNDER-17s: St Arnaud 10.10 (70) def Wycheproof-Narraport 5.7 (37) Donald 8.9 (57) def Boort 4.11 (35) UNDER-14s: St Arnaud 10.11 (71) def Wycheproof-Narraport 1.1 (7) Sea Lake Nandaly 10.7 (67) def Birchip-Watchem 0.2 (2) Donald 10.5 (65) def Boort 1.6 (12) Charlton 6.5 (41) def Wedderburn 4.1 (25) .......................................................................... A GRADE: Heathcote 48 def North Bendigo 35, Elmore 55 def Colbinabbin 41. A RESERVE: North Bendigo 36 def Heathcote 21, Colbinabbin 32 def Elmore 31. B GRADE: Heathcote 25 def North Bendigo 22, Elmore 49 def Colbinabbin 17. B RESERVE: Heathcote 34 def North Bendigo 24, Elmore 56 def Colbinabbin 26. UNDER-17: North Bendigo 37 def Heathcote 24, Elmore 31 def Colbinabbin 27. UNDER-15: North Bendigo 45 def Heathcote 15, Elmore 55 def Colbinabbin 8. UNDER-13: Heathcote 21 def North Bendigo 5, Elmore 30 def Colbinabbin 14. A GRADE: Bridgewater 46 def Pyramid Hill 28, Mitiamo 70 def BL-Serpentine 38, Marong 46 def Maiden Gully YCW 42. B GRADE: Inglewood 44 def Calivil United 38, Bridgewater 47 def Pyramid Hill 35, Mitiamo 46 def BL-Serpentine 45, Maiden Gully YCW 45 def Marong 41. C GRADE: Calivil United 38 def Inglewood 30, Bridgewater 63 def Pyramid Hill 8, BL-Serpentine 62 def Mitiamo 33, Maiden Gully YCW 52 def Marong 41. C RESERVE: Calivil United 46 def Inglewood 10, Bridgewater 44 def Pyramid Hill 12, BL-Serpentine 39 def Mitiamo 26, Maiden Gully YCW 50 def Marong 34. 17-UNDER: BL-Serpentine 92 def Mitiamo 19, Maiden Gully YCW 71 def Marong 16. 15-UNDER: Calivil United 57 def Inglewood 6, BL-Serpentine 72 def Mitiamo 3, Pyramid Hill 43 def Bridgewater 15, Marong 58 def Maiden Gully YCW 30. 13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 30 def Bridgewater 6, Calivil United 27 def Inglewood 1, BL-Serpentine 13 def Mitiamo 11, Marong 31 def Maiden Gully YCW 24. A GRADE: Wycheproof-Narraport 72 def St Arnaud 19, Wedderburn 56 def Charlton 20, Sea Lake Nandaly 43 def Birchip-Watchem 31, Boort 50 def Donald 27. B GRADE: Wycheproof-Narraport 53 def St Arnaud 18, Wedderburn 62 def Charlton 16, Birchip-Watchem 51 def Sea Lake Nandaly 29, Donald 49 def Boort 48. C GRADE: Wedderburn 66 def Charlton 5, Donald 33 def Boort 30, Sea Lake Nandaly 28 def Birchip-Watchem 25, 17-UNDER A: Donald 36 def Boort 24, Wycheproof-Narraport 40 def St Arnaud 20. 17-UNDER B: Birchip-Watchem 26 dr Sea Lake Nandaly 26, Donald 31 def Boort 17. 14-UNDER: Wedderburn 32 def Charlton 14, Birchip-Watchem 29 def Sea Lake Nandaly 5, Boort 25 def Donald 17, Wycheproof-Narraport 20 def St Arnaud 7.

