Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Greater Bendigo records 192 new COVID cases Greater Bendigo has recorded 192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases have dropped overnight, bringing the total to 1391. The majority of the new cases were linked to postcodes 3550, 3551 and 3556. Surrounding shires also recorded a number of new cases in the last 24 hours. Macedon Ranges noted another 98. Campaspe shire recorded an even 27, taking it's total number of active cases to 266, while the Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander shires recorded 20 and 19 new cases respectively. Loddon shire reported 5 while Buloke noted 7 new cases overnight, and Gannawarra recorded eight. Victoria records 9,008 new COVID cases Info has come from the Twitter-verse, outlining the new cases recorded in Victoria. Victoria has recorded 9,008 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the states total number of active cases to 63,142 The latest Department of Health data also revealed two people have died from the virus. The new cases were made up of 5,412 reported rapid-antigen tests and 3,596 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 19,340 people for COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 307 people were in hospital due to the virus including 18 in the ICU and 3 on ventilators. As far as vaccination rates go, 94.4 per cent of Victorians over the age of 12 are double jabbed. The state's third dose rate has also continued to climb steadily, with 66 per cent of eligible Victorians (18-years and over) having received theirs Clouds setting in Good morning, political reporter Neve Brissenden here again this morning. Hopefully we're all feeling a little better rested this morning, after we gained an hour of sleep thanks to daylight savings last night. Weather-wise, it's looking pretty cloudy today with a top of 20 degrees. Slight chance of some showers in the early afternoon. It's currently 14 degrees in Bendigo. Whats happening? On everyone's mind today is the question of when the election will be called. Hopefully we'll get some clarity on that later. for a May 14 election the Prime Minister will have to call it today. Yesterday, a woman was hospitalised after being struck by a train near Gisborne, police investigations are continuing. Bendigo's PRIDE festival is also wrapping up this weekend - with a strong final day today featuring the last drinks tram with drag queen Polly Filla. More to come throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jolyon.attwooll/1ba74c31-ee51-48b6-ba0c-313bb61d37db.jpg/r12_131_5388_3169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg