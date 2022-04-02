news, local-news, crash, kyneton, truck, gisborne, collision, pedestrian

A woman is waking up in hospital this morning after being hit by a truck in Gisborne yesterday afternoon. Police have confirmed that at approximately 5pm on Friday afternoon, the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle at the roundabout on Hamilton and Aitken St in Gisborne. OTHER NEWS: Volunteer numbers for Bendigo Easter Fair surge The woman was airlifted to Royal Melbourne hospital in a serious but stable condition after suffering major head injuries as a result of the incident. At this stage, police are still investigating the cause of the collision and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Kyneton Police station on (03) 5421 2900. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brendan.wrigley/1e26b70e-420c-4639-8b46-b0349e6c95b3.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg