Bendigo train collides with car near Swan Hill

A V/Line train set for Bendigo has collided with a car shortly after leaving Swan Hill. There were approximately 27 passengers onboard the incident train who have been detrained with the assistance of emergency services so they can continue their journey on coaches. Crews are working to assess and repair any damage the incident has caused to the train and rail infrastructure so that services can resume along the line, but there may be further changes to Swan Hill line services. Bendigo line services are not affected by the incident and are running as scheduled. Coaches are already replacing Swan Hill trains and a small number of Bendigo trains between Bendigo and Southern Cross Station due to planned improvement works. Passengers are advised to check the V/Line website, app or Twitter feed before they travel for the latest service information. No injuries have been reported to staff or customers onboard the train. The state of the driver of the vehicle is yet to be determined. V/Line are thanking all passengers on board. "We thank Swan Hill line passengers for their patience while we work to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible following an incident between Swan Hill and Castle Donnington," a spokesperson said. V/Line has advised the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) and will conduct a full investigation into the incident.

