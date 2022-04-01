Messy Play Day returns to Bendigo Toy Library on Saturday

news, local-news,

BENDIGO Community Toy Library is holding its first messy play day since the pandemic struck and have promised plenty of fun moments. The Spring Gully venue's zoo safari themed day takes place from 9.30 to noon on Saturday. Bendigo Community Toy Library President Esther Kerr said the toy library's yard will be transformed into a kids' play space where they will discover an array of messy activities. "There will be a large range of sensory activities to explore, including mud, dirt, playdough, coloured spaghetti, jelly, water, ice and paint - all with a zoo themed twist of course," she said. News: Will Aussie army be left short by Bushmaster pledge to Ukraine? The Messy Play Day is open to the public and entry is by gold coin donation, with donations helping libraries affected by the NSW/QLD floods. Ms Kerr was looking forward to catching up with toy library regulars and potentially meeting families who were not members. "Bendigo Community Toy Library currently has 130 member families, more than 1500 toys available for loan and is 100% volunteer run," she said. The toy library operates in much the same way as a book library. Families can borrow toys for several weeks before returning them and repeating the process. For more information on the Bendigo Community Toy Library visit www.bendigotoylibrary.org.au or Facebook/Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/bb5145de-8eec-4946-a88e-51f0b618ce71.jpg/r0_217_5568_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg