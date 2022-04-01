news, local-news, news, education, maiden gully, primary school, upgrades

Students in Maiden Gully will soon have access to the first-rate classrooms and facilities they deserve, with work under way upgrading the local primary school. CA Property Group Pty Ltd has been appointed to build Maiden Gully Primary School's $4.59 million upgrade, which will help it deliver a 21st century education. The upgrade hopes to modernise the school, with officials working with school leaders to ensure the work helps them achieve their educational goals and that improvements are targeted where they are needed most. MORE NEWS: Australian Transport Safety Bureau issues findings on mid-air crash that killed Bendigo man "These local upgrades are part of the school building boom that is happening right across Victoria," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said. "Upgrading Maiden Gully Primary School will give local students access to great classrooms and facilities - because you can't deliver a first-rate education in second-rate classrooms." Maiden Gully Primary School's upgrade will create local jobs, with work expected to be completed by late 2023. The Victorian Budget 2021/22 will invest $1.6 billion to build new schools and improve existing schools to make sure our kids have the bright futures they deserve. OTHER STORIES: In the past seven years, the state government has invested more than $10.9 billion in building new schools and more than 1,700 school upgrades, creating around 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries. It is now ahead of schedule in its commitment to open 100 new schools by 2026, with 62 new schools opening between 2019 and 2024. The state government is building the Education State so that every student can access a great local school and get a quality education. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

