news, local-news,

THE alleged driver of a ute involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist on Saturday morning has briefly faced court. The man, aged 53 and living in Sebastian, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death. Detectives from the Major Collision Unit have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash which took place shortly after 10am on Bendigo-Pyramid Road in Sebastian. OTHER NEWS: Victoria records 10,916 COVID cases Emergency services were called to the location but the cyclist, a 44-year-old Raywood man, was unable to be saved and died at the scene. The vehicle involved was a Toyota Landcruiser which had been travelling southbound. The alleged driver was released on bail during the weekend and his bail was extended during his Tuesday court appearance until September 14. He will face Bendigo Magistrates Court on that date for a committal mention. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/78752b23-6966-426c-9ce5-97ed6e7a00ed.jpg/r0_319_5184_3248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg