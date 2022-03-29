Reeves, Catford return to action with Hyundai at Australian Rally Championship season opener

news, local-news,

Wedderburn rally driver Brendan Reeves is getting ready to launch in this weekend's opening race of the 2022 Australian Rally Championship. Reeves - alongside co-driver Kate Catford - will race for Hyundai at the Netier National Capital Rally which starts this Saturday. The start in Canberra marks the 33-year-old's first ARC appearance since winning the race back in 2016. Powered by the Hyundai 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder i20 N R5, Reeves can't wait to back to action. "I'm really excited to have the opportunity to return to the highest level of rallying in Australia, thanks to the support of Hyundai N," Reeves said. "Canberra is the spiritual home of rallying in this country and the Capital Rally is a fantastic event to showcase the performance of the i20 N R5. "Hyundai N's new brand line is 'Let's Play' and I can fully relate to that! I'm looking forward to driving the i20 N R5 and I'm confident we have the right ingredients in place to challenge at the front." The rally throughout Kowen and Tidbinbilla Forests is comprised of 13 special stages over two heat runs on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3- at a total of 182.10km. Reeves has been crucial to the development of Hyundai's N vehicles in Australia for the past five years in addition to competing in several rallies for the manufacturer. Reeves' heads into the season on the back of a strong year in the Victorian State Rally Championship where he finished second overall alongside Catford. Read more: Brendan Reeves wins 2WD category, second overall at Victorian Rally Championship round four Round One: National Capital Rally - 1-3 April Round Two: Forest Rally - 21-22 May Round Three: Rally Launceston - 25-26 June Round Four: Rally Queensland - 23-24 July Round Five: Gippsland Rally - 27-28 August Round Six: Adelaide Hills Rally - 21-23 October Round Seven: Coffs Coast Rally - 25-27 November

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/15891ed9-4df5-4cee-b4a6-8c9814040aeb.jpeg/r0_195_854_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg