Tasmanian girl found alive after three-day search Alex Gretgrix here with a bit of good news before we clock off for the day. A four-year-old girl who went missing on the Tasman Peninsula has been found alive and well. About 100 people have been involved in the frantic search for Shayla Phillips in southern Tasmania for the past three days. Shayla was last seen about 2.30pm on Wednesday near Stormlea Rd in Stormlea, wearing pink leggings, a cream top, and gumboots. She has spent two nights in the remote area where temperatures dropped to 11 degrees. Greater Bendigo sees a drop in new cases Good afternoon Bendigo, Petula Bowa here with the latest COVID-19 stats for the region. Greater Bendigo recorded 202 new cases overnight, a slight decrease from yesterday, bringing the total active cases to 1451. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 99. Campaspe Shire recorded 53 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 19. Around the region, Mount Alexander (23), Gannawarra (5), Loddon (15) and Buloke (8) all recorded cases. ATAGI approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose Good morning Bendigo! Alex Gretgrix here with a bit more health news to start your day. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended a second booster be administered for Australians over 65, Indigenous Australians over 50, those in disability care and those who are immunocompromised over the age of 16. In an announcement this morning, ATAGI said the doses will be rolled out to those groups from April 4 at pharmacies, GPs and vaccine clinics. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be recommended for the booster doses, but non-mRNA vaccines such as AstraZeneca and Novavax will also be recommended for a fourth shot, should people prefer those options. However, Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was not likely the fourth dose would be expanded soon to include all of the eligible population. Victoria records 9,244 COVID cases Victoria has recorded nine COVID-related deaths and 9,244 new cases. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 54,666. There are 253 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals, up from 222 a day earlier. Of those people, 19 are in intensive care units and four are receiving ventilation. On the vaccine front, 64 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 6,033 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 3,211 through PCR tests. 8am - Sun peeking out Good morning, Neve Brissenden here, bringing you the latest updates from Bendigo and surrounds! Looks like we're set for another cracking autumn day in Bendigo today, with a top of 26 degrees expected. Bit frosty again this morning though, it's currently 11 degrees. Winds might pick up a little later this afternoon. On this day A new morning segment where we take a little look back... The 150th Bendigo Easter Fair calls for volunteers In local news this morning, Bendigo Easter Fair are desperately calling out for more volunteers to ensure the event can run smoothly. A campaign to recruit volunteers launched almost a month ago with just 20 people putting their hands up so far to help at the four-day festival. The Easter Fair - which is celebrating its 150th event - is now three weeks from its Good Friday start. Too many pools - not enough money On Monday, council will be having a serious chat about Bendigo's oversupply of pools. Many of the city's 13 aquatic facilities are over 50 years old and lack modern buildings, pool shells, chemical handling facilities and change rooms. Tag - you owe me $52,000 Council are also fretting over the cost of graffiti in the Bendigo region. At Monday's meeting they will aim to draft a management plan to tackle the $52,000 issue.

