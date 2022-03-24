SELECTION NIGHT: BDCA and EVCA grand final teams

sport, cricket, bdca, evca, grand, final, teams, selection, night, bendigo

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ Jack Kidd Shield - 2nd XI (vs. TBD) Marcus Smalley (c), Joshua Thurston, Nicholas Crawford, Leigh McDermott, Ben Daley, Aidan Clemens, Wil Pinniger, Tobie Travaglia, Billy Bassett, Wes Hopcott, Eamon Austin, Adam Rady 3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Curtis Tuohey (c), Nicholas Williamson, Thomas Williamson, Connor Thomson, Cadman Turner, Matthew Beck, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, James Gardner, Joshua Wright, Blake Collins, Ian Clemens, Hayden Smith 2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians, preliminary final) Mathew Christie (c), Paul Scullie, Corey Van Aken, Scott Ross, Jamie Bysouth, Luke Baird, Zavier Abbott, Lachlan Saunders, Lachlan Ross, William Bowles, Sarah Mannes, Joseph Doolan READ MORE: Roos and Redbacks respond to losing berths in BDCA grand finals 4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians) Josh Szitovszky (c), Brett Scholes, Brad Orton, Matt Mitchell, Sean Bell, Cooper Orton, Draven Cowie-Turner, Jake Wight, Lachlan Taylor, Orin McKay, Anthony Brown, Jess Potter 1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Cameron Taylor (c), Grant Waldron, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck 2nd XI (vs. Golden Square, preliminary final) Patrick O'Brien (c), Shane Koop, Ryan Haythorpe, Dylan Bailie, Michael Prowse, Jacob DeAraugo, Jonathan Davidson, William Purcell, Ethan Maltby, Blake Barri, James Schischka, Brodie Reaper 4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat) David Maltby (c), Jack Smith, Campbell Maltby, Harry Purcell, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Sebastian Rossi, Tadhg McBurney, Anthony Purcell, Xavier Grant, Jack Spencer, Jack McCullough READ MORE: Catch up on all the HDFNL and LVFNL season previews 1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians) Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Callum McCarty, Campbell Love, Abe Sheahan, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith 3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United) Brent Hargreaves (c), James Brown, Brenton Jones, Daniel Francis, Zachary Cruse, Stephen Brown, Chris Cullen, Mark Nilon, Liam Brown, Max Beever, Justin Hargreaves, Stuart Robinson READ MORE: EVCA AWARDS - Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley's stellar season rewarded Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Matthew Jeffries (c), James Sexton, Jordan Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Kym Wheelhouse, Jude Wheelhouse, Adam Clohesy, Dean Lawry, Zachary Webb, James Wheelhouse, Deacon Wheelhouse, Jackson Barton Division 1 (vs. United) Simon Marwood (c), Tyrone Downie, Josh Martyn, Brent Downie, Cameron Moore, Luke Bennett, Todd Brown, Phillip Moore, Bradley Rowe, Alexander Collins, Trevor Pickthall Division 2 (vs. United) Jake Donegan (c), Connor Aldous, Shaun Makepeace, Justin Webb, Benjamin Jones, Jayden Mannix, Damien Venville, Liam Pilcher, Noah Willits, Miller Armstrong, Marc Millard Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot) Michael Fleming (c), Darren Kelly, Joshua Di Camillo, Jack McNamara, Bayden Hunter, Cooper Watson, Kobey Hunter, Mason Horne, Jett Grundy, Simon Watson, Brent Yates, Daniel Butler Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek) Harry Whittle (c), Tom Calvert, Kane Goldsworthy, Alex Code, Dooley Niemann, Patrick Hartney, Jayde Mullane, James Smith, Mac Whittle, Mitchell Whittle, Broderick Williams Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully) Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Murtagh, Misha Oldmeadow, Andrew Pritchard, Mark Brayshaw, Jonathan Bryers, Jay Mcleod, Ashley Mayo, Thomas Hobson, Tyler James, Maciu Talemaitoga Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo) Ryan Currie (c), Ian Alexander, Jake Knowles, Lachlan Knowles, Rick McIntosh, Greg Gadsden, Andrew Kleehammer, Aidan Moore, Jason Bysouth, will taylor, Jeff Knowles, Trent Bysouth Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United) Cody Wright (c), David McMullen, Leigh Gorrie, Grant Brown, Isaac Povey, Mason Wright, Tristan Boykett, Nathan Murley, Traiton Kendal, Ethan Wright, Jayden Magnusson, Michael Midgley Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/489917c2-50e1-4b44-b586-d1b1d1c64a20.jpg/r73_102_3156_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg