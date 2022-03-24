EVCA AWARDS - Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley's stellar season rewarded

sport, cricket, evca, awards, jordan, ilsley, stellar, season, 2022, recognised

THE Col Brayshaw Award, WF Dreschler Trophy and captain of the Team of the Year - Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley's top season has been recognised by the Emu Valley Cricket Association. The Rams' all-rounder took out the two top individual awards at Wednesday's presentation night ahead of this weekend's grand finals. Ilsley won a thrilling vote count for the Col Brayshaw Award, polling 17 votes to finish one ahead of Marong coach David Blume on 16, while Mandurang batsman Phil Berry was third on 15. Ilsley also won the WF Dreschler Trophy as the division one champion player with 165.0 points for what was a season in which he combined 530 runs at an average of 44.1 with the bat with 16 wickets at an average of 20.6 with the ball, while he also took six catches. MORE CRICKET: Roos and Redbacks respond to losing berths in BDCA grand finals It was a performance that also earned Ilsley the No.1 spot in the Addy MVP rankings, with the 26-year-old a shining light in what was a tough season for the Rams, who won just three games and finished eighth. "It's definitely an honour to win the awards in what has been a fairly tough year on the field as a group," Ilsley said on Thursday. "It's nice to have something to look back on the year at." Ilsley's 530 runs included two centuries when he made an unbeaten 108 off 87 balls against Marong in round six and 102 off 68 balls against grand finalist Emu Creek in round 15. Although he smashed more than 500 runs, Ilsley did endure a lean patch mid-season when dismissed for scores of 0, 0 and 1 in three consecutive games, highlighting just what a fickle game cricket can be. "There was definitely some ups and downs over the year, but that's cricket," Ilsley said. With the ball Ilsley's best figures were the 3-31 he took against Spring Gully in round 13. As well as the captaincy, Ilsley also earned the No.3 spot in the EVCA's Team of the Year. MORE CRICKET: Final BDCA, EVCA Addy MVP top 50 rankings for 2021-22 season "It's a hell of a side to have your name at the top of and being in charge of, so that's a great honour as well," Ilsley said of the captaincy. In other grades, Axe Creek's Parminder Singh won the division two Alan Clements Award with 18 votes. Bagshot's Matthew Jeffries won the division three section one Tony O'Connell Award with 18 votes. And United's Greg Gadsden won the division three section two Eric Rogers Award with 14 votes. Batting - Linton Colclough (Mandurang), 605 runs. Bowling - Beau Clements (Mandurang), 27 wickets. Dismissals - Travis O'Connell (West Bendigo), Lachlan Brook (Spring Gully), 14 dismissals. WF Dreschler Trophy - Jordan Ilsley (Sedgwick), 165.0 points. Col Brayshaw Award - Jordan Ilsley (Sedgwick), 17 votes. Under-21 players of the year - Zac Knapman (California Gully), Jesse Trenfield (Axe Creek). Batting - Parminder Singh (Axe Creek), 657 runs. Bowling - Greg Toomey (Marong), 31 wickets. Dismissals - Ben Jones (Spring Gully), 20 dismissals. EM Lowndes Trophy - Parminder Singh (Axe Creek), 145.4 points. Alan Clements Award - Parminder Singh (Axe Creek), 18 votes. Batting - Matthew Jeffries (Bagshot), 461 runs. Bowling - Cooper Watson (Strathfieldsaye), 24 wickets. Dismissals - David Rykers (United), 18 dismissals. BT Geary Trophy - Matthew Jeffries (Bagshot), 148.2 points. Tony O'Connell Award - Matthew Jeffries (Bagshot), 18 votes. Batting - Greg Gadsden (United), 477 runs. Bowling - Ethan Wright (West Bendigo), 25 wickets. Dismissals - Greg Gadsden (United), 20 dismissals. Leigh Allen Trophy - Shaun Stone (Bendigo City) - 121.0 points. Eric Rogers Award - Greg Gadsden (United) - 14 votes. 1. Linton Colclough (Mandurang) 605 runs @ 50.4 2. Phil Berry (Mandurang) 501 runs @ 41.7 3. Jordan Ilsley (c) (Sedgwick) 530 runs @ 44.1 4. Alex Code (United) 521 runs @ 57.8 5. Rhys Webb (Spring Gully) 518 runs @ 43.1 6. David Blume (Marong) 475 runs @ 52.7 7. Byron Perrin (Spring Gully) 341 runs @ 42.6 17 wickets @ 12.9 8. Mitchell Roberts (Mandurang) 11 catches 1 stumping 9. Beauden Rinaldi (Spring Gully) 23 wickets @ 12.2 10. Beau Clements (Mandurang) 27 wickets @ 8.9 11. Ash Dixon (Axe Creek) 25 wickets @ 14.4 12. Shaun O'Shea (Spring Gully) 23 wickets @ 14.4 AXE CREEK - Joel Bish (10), Ash Dixon (9), Shiran Kulathunga (6), Jakk Trenfield (1), Jesse Trenfield (1), Mark Smith (1), Paul Barber (1). CALIFORNIA GULLY - Brad Webster (8), Tas Fitzallen (5), Zac Knapman (5), Jaidyn Taylor (4), Aidan White (3), Travis Nolan (3), Eathen Collins (1), Justin Bice (1). EMU CREEK - Brad Rowe (8), Todd Brown (8), Luke Bennett (6), Simon Marwood (5), Tyrone Downie (5), Brent Downie (3), Brett Russell (3), Cameron Moore (2), Phillip Moore (2), Alex Collins (1), Mark McGregor (1). MANDURANG - Phil Berry (15), James Pietromonaco (12), Linton Colclough (11), Beau Clements (8), Corey Dickins (5), Cain Ladiges (4), Jeremy Hancock (2), James Bailey (1). MARONG - David Blume (16), Andrew Gladstone (9), Amarpreet Singh (4), Alex Gorrie (3), Haseeb Qaisar (3), Brendan Shepherd (2), Nathan Green (2), Tom Wilson (2), Andrew Cameron (1). SEDGWICK - Jordan Ilsley (17), Scott McKenzie (4), Damien Moyle (2), Bailey Ilsley (1). SPRING GULLY - Rhys Webb (14), Lachlan Brook (9), Byron Perrin (8), Alex Sutton (4), Beauden Rinaldi (3), Brannon Stanford (3), Jesse Marciano (3), Thomas Perrin (3), Shaun O'Shea (2), Isaac Willits (1), Justin Webb (1), Nick Skeen (1). UNITED - Alex Code (10), Broderick Williams (8), Jayde Mullane (6), Pat Hartney (6), Dooley Niemann (5), Harry Whittle (5), Tom Calvert (4). WEST BENDIGO - Daniel Whiting (6), Tom Floyd (6), Travis O'Connell (6), Bodee Scullie (5), Josh Eastley (2), Kane Newton (2), Shannon Murphy (2), Matthew Gallagher (1), Matthew Floyd (1).

