Final BDCA, EVCA Addy MVP top 50 rankings for 2021-22 season
Cricket
STRATHDLAE-Maristians' captain Cameron Taylor and Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley have topped the Addy's BDCA and EVCA MVP rankings for the 2021-22 season.
Taylor amassed 1385 points to finish well clear in the BDCA rankings, while Ilsley 910 finished on 910 points in the EVCA.
The Addy MVP rankings are based on a formula of 1 run = 1 point; 1 wicket = 20 points; 1 catch = 10 points; and a run out/stumping = 15 points.
BDCA
EVCA
