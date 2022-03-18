Final BDCA, EVCA Addy MVP top 50 rankings for 2021-22 season

sport, cricket, final, bdca, evca, addy, mvp, rankings, 2021-22, season

Selection night - weekend cricket teams STRATHDLAE-Maristians' captain Cameron Taylor and Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley have topped the Addy's BDCA and EVCA MVP rankings for the 2021-22 season. Taylor amassed 1385 points to finish well clear in the BDCA rankings, while Ilsley 910 finished on 910 points in the EVCA. The Addy MVP rankings are based on a formula of 1 run = 1 point; 1 wicket = 20 points; 1 catch = 10 points; and a run out/stumping = 15 points. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/7f907760-34a5-4cc5-8d4f-990c147b022b.jpg/r94_108_3133_1825_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg