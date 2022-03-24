news, local-news, news, bendigo, epsom, bridge, works, motorists

Residents are advised to seek an alternative route to Howard Street as works commence in April. From April 11, council will begin its $1.8 million project in Epsom, which will involve strengthening the 50-year-old bride. During the works period the bridge will become one lane with the traffic direction alternated by temporary traffic signals which will cause significant delays on Howard Street during peak periods. MORE NEWS: On the go Bendigo: Victoria to be location of Australia's new Moderna vaccine facility Motorists travelling between Epsom and Eaglehawk are advised to use Holdsworth Road, Prouses Road and Averys Road to avoid Howard Street which will add an extra four minutes approximately to their journey. Alternatively, motorists using Scott Street and Goynes Road to avoid the bridge works will add about five minutes to their journey. City of Greater Bendigo engineering manager Ian McLauchlan said the Howard Street bridge requires upgrades to cope with the increased weight and volume of heavy vehicles for many decades to come. "This project is very important as over 10,000 vehicles, including 500 trucks and other heavy vehicles cross the Howard Street bridge on a daily basis," he said. OTHER STORIES: "As part of this project we are also widening the existing narrow pedestrian path over the bridge to improve access to the Bendigo Creek Trail and the Epsom Primary School. "The works have been scheduled to commence on April 11 to make the best use of the lower traffic volumes during the school holidays to setup the work site." The project is being jointly funded by the City of Greater Bendigo and the government's Federal Bridges Renewal Program. The project is expected to be completed in late July.

