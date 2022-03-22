Maddern triumphs in track season finale

sport, local-sport, cycling, Bendigo, track, season

CASTLEMAINE'S Jade Maddern marked a strong finish to the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track season on Thursday night at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. In his final hit-out before heading to Brisbane for the track nationals, Maddern won the Hairem Scarem Hairdressing backmarkers 2000m wheelrace. The in-form cyclist raced off 60m and took honours ahead of Jordan Lucas (130), Emerson Julian (140) and Toby McCaig (160). Maddern's night began by winning the A-grade 12-lap scratch race from Isaac Buckell and Angus Gill. Another rider to end the 2021-22 season on a high was Zaren Fong-Sutton as he powered to victory in the Giant Bendigo frontmarkers 2000m wheelrace. Read more: Catch up on the HDFNL and LVFNL club season previews Fong-Sutton raced off the 220m mark and took honours ahead of Robert Gartside (240), Alaya Humber (200) and Zach Gartside (260). The warm-up for Fong-Sutton included victory in the B-grade 8-lap scratch race. First of the senior events was the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m) in which Tekeyah Burgess capped her hard work by winning the 2 1/2 lap contest. Runner-up was Charlie Gartside ahead of talented duo Anna Cronin and Haylee Jack. The finale to the season was the A-grade 20-lap scratch race in which Isaac Buckell won the sprint from Gill and Maddern. In the junior events, Heidi Larson won the under 11-13 wheelrace (600m) from Zac Nicholls and Amelia McLean. Read more: Bendigo Stadium to host two NBL matches The in-form Bryce Nicholls took honours in the under 15-17 wheelrace (1200m) from Haylee Jack and Chase Hadden who are also bound for Brisbane to contest the national junior track titles starting later this week. Thursday's season finale included the presentation of track aggregate and track championships. Winner of the elite men's aggregate was Blake Agnoletto, 15 points, from Victorian team-mates Nate Hadden and Jade Maddern, 14; and the consistent Toby McCaig on 13. It was a thrilling finish to the Crystal Classic women's wheelrace aggregate. Victorious in one race, runner-up in three events, a third and fourth placing in two finals earned Alaya Humber a tally of 18 points and the title. The runner-up was Haylee Jack, 17 points, whose record was three wins, and two fourth placings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/26024f49-d363-47a7-a6c7-d7faec3b9194.jpg/r0_49_3669_2122_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg