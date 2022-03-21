Bendigo Stadium to host two NBL games next month

news, local-news, basketball, NBL, Bendigo

Australia's premier basketball competition is returning to Bendigo Stadium for two matches next month. The New Zealand Breakers will utilise Bendigo Stadium for two "home" matches against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday, April 10 and the Sydney Kings on Tuesday, April 12. For the second-straight season the Breakers have been forced to stay in Australia because of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. The club has played "home games" across Australia, with Bendigo the latest city to earn hosting rights. "We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to Bendigo," NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said. "The passion of the fans in Bendigo, and regional Victoria more broadly, is unquestioned. "The support they showed during the games last season was magnificent and we look forward to returning with the Breakers, Phoenix and Kings. "I want to thank the Council and State Government for their support. These games wouldn't be possible without them and I'm sure fans will vote with their feet." Read more: Catch up on the latest footy/netball season previews Read more: Spirit elated with succesful finish to WNBL season Bendigo Stadium hosted three NBL matches last season and the games were well attended by local basketball fans. Both matches will, potentially, have play-off ramifications. The South East Melbourne Phoenix (11-9) currently sit fifth on the ladder - just behind the Illawarra Hawks (13-8) in the race for fourth spot. The Phoenix played at Bendigo Stadium last season. The Sydney Kings are on a roll and have moved into third place with a 13-7 record. The Kings' squad includes new import Ian King - who was a member of the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship-winning squad in 2017. The Breakers, despite being away from family and having a wretched run with injuries, have been competitive and their 5-15 record is not a true reflection of their ability. The Matthew Dellavedova-led Melbourne United sit on top of the ladder with a 15-5 record. Tickets for the Breakers-Phoenix game and the Breakers-Kings game at Bendigo Stadium are available now at Ticketek. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/c680e415-e3ef-48db-8d8e-2ddc59cc8669.jpg/r11_521_4496_3055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg