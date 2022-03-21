COVID cases rise over Bendigo's busy weekend

news, local-news,

1pm Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have risen to 215 on Monday. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1266. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's big weekend in pictures Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 77. Campaspe Shire recorded 40 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 14. Around the region, Mount Alexander (12), Gannawarra (6), Loddon (15) and Buloke (4) all recorded cases. Earlier VICTORIA recorded another 7,531 new COVID cases overnight, however no deaths were reported for the second day in a row. The total of active cases in the state is now 51,520. More news: Bendigo Visitor Centre shines at the Australian Tourism Awards There were 248 people in hospital, 20 in ICU and 5 on a ventilator. Currently, Bendigo Health is treating four people in hospital with the virus, three of those are in the respiratory ward and no one is in intensive care. There are also 143 COVID patients being monitored at home through the Hospital in the Home program. A large crowd full of community, civic and business leaders from across the state gathered in View Street to welcome Elvis: Direct from Graceland, while hundreds watched on along the street. Dubbed the "biggest exhibition in the history of the gallery", gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot said it was great to see years of work come finally come to life. A driver has fled the scene following a single vehicle car crash in Bendigo on Saturday night. Police were called to the incident on Wills Street at around 8.20pm after a man was "driving erratically" and hit a light pole along the median strip.

