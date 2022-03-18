news, local-news, news, fatal, northern victoria, echuca, wyuna, police, tractor, rollover

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following a fatal tractor rollover in Wyuna this afternoon. It's understood a man was driving a tractor along Goddard Road when it rolled just before 1.30pm on Friday, March 18. MORE NEWS: Priscilla Presley helps Bendigo Art Gallery open Elvis: Direct From Graceland The man, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined. WorkSafe has been notified.

