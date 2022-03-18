Police investigate fatal tractor rollover at Wyuna, near Echuca
Local News
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following a fatal tractor rollover in Wyuna this afternoon.
It's understood a man was driving a tractor along Goddard Road when it rolled just before 1.30pm on Friday, March 18.
The man, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined.
WorkSafe has been notified.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News