Power clubs clash in EVCA semi-finals

Minor premier Mandurang will chase its first EVCA grand final berth since 2017 when it hosts reigning premier Emu Creek in Saturday's semi-finals. The two teams met at Pearce Reserve one month ago where Mandurang opener Linton Colclough produced one of the best innings in recent EVCA history when he plundered the Emu Creek attack for 142 off 78 balls in an 80-run win. Different set of circumstances on Saturday, but Mandurang deserves to be favourite on the back of its consistent form all summer. It's hard to tip Emu Creek with any confidence. In six matches against the other three semi-finalists this season Emu Creek has only won once and tied one other match against Spring Gully. In Emu Creek's favour is its revolving door at the selection table has stopped for the finals and the club's best 11 is on the park to take on Mandurang. The one concern for Mandurang is its top-order has been out of sorts since the big win over Emu Creek. Mandurang lost to lowly California Gully two weeks ago before James Pietromonaco saved the day with the bat last week against West Bendigo. Read more: BDCA semi-final preview Read more: Final EVCA top 50 player rankings In the other semi-final, two of the EVCA's biggest rivals - United and Spring Gully do battle at Ewing Park. One of the two clubs has qualified for the past four grand finals, with United chasing a third-straight appearance in the big dance. United and Spring Gully only met once in the home and away season, with the Tigers winning a high-scoring thriller. The batting strength in both teams means we could see a repeat of that style of game on Saturday - particularly at the batting friendly Ewing Park. United enters the finals on a four-game winning streak - albeit the four wins came against non-finals teams. Spring Gully hasn't won since round 13. The Crows lost to Marong, had the bye and tied with Emu Creek in the lead-up to the finals. Semi-final selections: Mandurang and United. BAGSHOT Division 3 Section 1 - Matthew Jeffries (c), James Sexton, Jordan Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Kym Wheelhouse, Jude Wheelhouse, Dean Lawry, James Wheelhouse, Jackson Barton, Adam Clohesy, Zachary Webb, Deacon Wheelhouse BENDIGO STRIKERS Division 3 Section 1 - Jomy Antony (c), Albin Benny, Josan George, Issac Ambalathummoola Joseph , Jinu Joy, Bibin James, Anto Joseph, Suraj Chandy, Neeraj Nair, Andrews Cherian, John Jalal, Anil Jose CALIFORNIA GULLY Division 3 Section 2 - Alex Piper (c), Jason Bull, John Nevill, Damian Pettersen, Brae Mensforth, Lachlan Bull, Maysen Pettersen, Ethan Robinson, Daniel Vallance, Darren Taylor, Crystal West, Jarrod Whelan Division 2 - Travis Parker(c), Geoffrey West, James Austin, Jordan Baldwin, Jacob Cassells, Tristan Fitzallen, Paul Close, Justin Bice, Ethan Fernandes, Shane McMillan, Bradley Olson EMU CREEK Division 1 - Simon Marwood(c), Josh Martyn, Cameron Moore, Luke Bennett, Phillip Moore, Trevor Pickthall, Todd Brown, Alexander Collins, Brent Downie, Tyrone Downie, Bradley Rowe Division 2 - Justin Hancock(c), Shaun Candy, Giuseppe Marsili, Shaun Cattanach, Corey Gilmore, Patrick Ring, Connor Strawbridge, Dallas Widdicombe, Brett Russell, Tyson Webster, Bradley Kinder Division 3 Section 1 - Marty Harris(c), Khan Birtles, Alexander Medcalf, Andrew Harris, Robert Green, Matthew Brown, James Balic, Jackson Harris, William Robinson, Robert Knight, Shane Hamilton, Brett Burns MANDURANG Division 1 - Corey Dickins (c), Cain Ladiges, Beau Clements, Storm Giri, Phillip Berry, James Pietromonaco, Jeremy Hancock, Linton Colclough, James Bailey, Mitchell Roberts, Caileb Dickins SPRING GULLY Division 1 - Alex Sutton (c), Rhys Webb, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Brannon Stanford, Lachlan Brook, Byron Perrin, Isaac Willits, Thomas Perrin Division 2 - Jake Donegan (c), Connor Aldous, Justin Webb, Benjamin Jones, Ryan Pedrotti, Damien Venville, Liam Pilcher, Noah Willits, Miller Armstrong, Jayden Mannix, Shaun Makepeace Division 3 Section 2 - Aaron Manning (c), Rhett Canfield, Stephen King, Jarrad Webster, Jimmy Webb, Keiron Dole, David LeFevre, Brad Pepper, Stephen Rielley, Damien Webb, Darran Lawry, Bailey Harvey-Kline STRATHFIELDSAYE Division 3 Section 1 - Brent Yates (c), Darren Kelly, Joshua Di Camillo, Craig Kennedy, Matthew Wight, Cooper Watson, Kobey Hunter, Mason Horne, Jett Grundy, Simon Watson, Daniel Butler UNITED Division 1 - Harry Whittle (c), Tom Calvert, Kane Goldsworthy, Alex Code, Dooley Niemann, Patrick Hartney, Jayde Mullane, James Smith, Mac Whittle, Mitchell Whittle, Broderick Williams Division 2 - Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Murtagh, Misha Oldmeadow, Andrew Pritchard, Mark Brayshaw, Joe Hartney, Jay Mcleod, Ashley Mayo, Tyler James, Maciu Talemaitoga, Jonathan Bryers Division 3 Section 2 - Ryan Currie (c), Jarrod Starr, Jake Knowles, Greg Gadsden, Andrew Kleehammer, Jason Bysouth, will taylor, Aidan Moore, Lachlan Knowles, Connor Logan, Ian Alexander, Rick McIntosh WEST BENDIGO Division 3 Section 2 - Cody Wright (c), Leigh Gorrie, Ethan Wright, Mason Wright, David McMullen, Traiton Kendal, Jayden Magnusson, Isaac Povey, Grant Brown, Nathan Murley, Michael Midgley, Tristan Boykett Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 