Ash hoping to make his mark from Charlton

TO SAY Ashleigh Markham is the new boy on the block at Charlton says plenty about the positive goings-on in harness racing in that part of Victoria. More accurately, the 37-year-old is the latest in a seemingly constantly growing line of trainers to put down roots in the central Victorian town. Markham's arrival from Western Australia earlier this year came on top of that of former South Australian Greg Norman in mid-2019, Michael Gadsden and Denbeigh Wade midway through 2020, and Shane Sanderson during the week of last year's Charlton Cup. The influx has virtually doubled the town's training ranks in less than three years and more than quadrupled the number of horses being trained at the centre. Markham, who has settled in Charlton with wife Tamara and their children Ajay, 15, Chaise, 14, Nate, 7, and Bonnie, 3, have taken their time to settle. He has had just a handful of runners since the start of this month, despite moving east in late January. That patient approach is a sure-fire sign the trainer-driver, is determined to do things right. "Things are going very good, hopefully, we get a winner on the track very soon and that will make it all worthwhile," he said. "Getting a winner is the hard part of the game, but we've only had a few runners since moving. "A couple of the ones this Sunday are first-up. They took a little bit longer getting up after a spell. "We've got five of them heading to the track in a short period now, so we are just about up and rolling." READ MORE: Two-pronged Charlton Pacing Cup assault for Douglas team Formerly based at Bunbury, Markham says a move across the country had been on the cards for about five years. In the end, the couple simply ran out of excuses not to go, with the progressive Charlton Harness Racing Training Centre a key to their thinking. "We wanted a change, or more so another challenge," he said. "It's pretty hard over in WA, the racing is a bit confined, making it much harder. "Over here you can pick and choose a bit with plenty of racing on. "It's also a lifestyle change. We've probably been going through the same sort of rut for five to 10 years of doing the same thing. "We just thought, why not? We couldn't find a real reason not to do it. "When we spoke to (Charlton Harness Racing Club president) Joey Thompson, it quickly went from an idea of let's work on it to getting everything sorted pretty quickly." Markham could not speak more highly of the Charlton Harness Racing Club's efforts in helping the family settle and generally making them feel welcome. "Joe looks after me like a king," he said. "At the moment he's a bit flabbergasted, running around trying to get a shed and stables organised and get a cup day meeting up. "There's a lot going on over at the track to get it ready. "I don't know whether he knows whether he is coming or going, but he is doing a great job." Markham will have three cup day runners, but before that, his focus will be on the eight-year-old Budd Sidewinder in the final race at Melton on Saturday night. The young trainer is drawing inspiration and ideas from his training peers in Charlton, in particular, Shane Sanderson, whose own move to town this time last year kick-started a run of early success for his stable, including a win on cup day. "We are really enjoying it. There is a real positive vibe around Charlton - it's got great energy," he said. "The other trainers here are really positive in their mindset, they are not dirty on the industry or the racing game. Everyone's enjoying life. "We really appreciate everything and everyone around us. "You soon learn that if you ever need anything, don't be shy to ask, the help is here. "I know Shane's been here about 12 months and he's been keen to lend some advice and a hand. "He had a really good first month here. Naturally, horses, when you move, freshen up and their mentality changes a little bit. "He had nine winners in his first 20-odd starters in the first month, so he landed right on his feet when he got here. READ MORE: Sandersons aiming to mark one-year anniversary with Charlton Cup day success "I don't think we are going to get that, but a couple of winners in the first 20 would mean we are on the right track." Markham's three cup day runners - Magic Matteo, Codename Marcus and Riverina Flash - are among 13 Charlton-trained starters on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

