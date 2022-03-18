Two-pronged Charlton Pacing Cup assault for Douglas team

news, local-news, Charlton, Cup, Douglas, Glenn, julie, Shortys, Mate, laugher

THE state's current leading stable will head up the Calder Highway on Sunday with a two-pronged attack in the Group 3 Charlton Pacing Cup (2570m). Strathfieldsaye's Julie Douglas will target the $35,000 feature with Major Roll and Shortys Mate. The pair are both recent city winners, Major Roll as recently as last Saturday. A 116-rater, Major Roll will be driven by Daryl Douglas, who will be chasing his fourth Charlton Pacing Cup win. He previously won the race aboard Cool Chip in 2005, on Road To Rainbow in 2008, and in 2011 on Hillview Gold. The Douglas-trained pair will be hoping to play the role of spoiler, with star trainer Emma Stewart harnessing up three of the top four fancies in betting, led by last start Horsham Pacing Cup winner Our Millionaire ($2.50), to be driven by Mark Pitt. Not far behind is the betting is Phoenix Prince ($3.20), while Stewart also has Demon Delight ($7) going around. Shortys Mate, who broke a long drought with his win at Melton early last month, will be driven by Bendigo's Jack Laugher. Third favourite in the race and always a threat in these country cups is recent Mercury80 winner Bulletproof Boy ($5), for astute Cranbourne trainer-driver Scott Ewen. READ MORE: Shortys Mate pips stablemate for Melton win Meanwhile, the lone Bendigo region hope in the $30,000 Group 2 Charton Trotters Cup Nephew Of Sonoko will likely start as the outsider of the field. The Ross Graham-trained six-year-old gelding is an early $26 chance and will be having his first start since February 26, when he finished fifth in a quality field, boasting the likes of the race winner Hatchback, Queen Of Crime, Tornado Valley and Robbie Royale. The early favourite is Credit Master, for Matthew Craven, who is coming off a Group 1 win at Menangle earlier this month. His main rivals look to be Havehorsewilltravel (Andy and Kate Gath) and The Penny Drops for the trainer-driver combo of Ray Harvey and Kerryn Manning. The pair fought out the finish in last Monday's Horsham Trotters Cup in an epic battle, with Hatchback (John Justice), who was third, also lining up on Sunday. READ MORE: Sandersons aiming to mark one-year anniversary with Charlton Cup day success Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

