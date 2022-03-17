sport, cricket,

Todd Murphy spun Victoria into a position to win its Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania at the Junction Oval. Victoria declared its first innings 7-334 - 21 runs behind Tasmania's total of 355. At stumps on day three, Tasmania was 7-170 in its second innings - a lead of 191 with one day remaining. After taking 4-98 in the first innings, Sandhurst premiership player Murphy helped put the Vics in a strong position by taking 3-43 off 20 overs on day three. Crucially, Murphy removed Tasmania's two best batters - Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott. The big-hitting McDermott (21) was first to fall when he pulled a short ball from Murphy straight to former Bendigo all-rounder James Seymour at deep square-leg. A short time later, Wade (50) tried to play a cut shot to a ball that was of fuller length than he anticipated and he only managed to edge the ball to Peter Handscomb at first slip who took a sharp catch. Read more: BDCA team of the Week - round 16 It was the second time for the match that Murphy dismissed the former Australian Test wicket-keeper/batter. Murphy's third wicket for the day was left-hander Jake Doran, who was caught at slip by Handscomb for two. Seymour bowled late in the day and had figures of 0-16 off three overs. Meanwhile, former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone helped Victoria second XI to a convincing win over Tasmania second XI in their Toyota Cup four-day clash. Crone was wicketless in 26 overs for the match, but he made a good contribution with the bat by making 30 off 64 balls in the first innings and 27 off 29 balls in the second dig. After being bowled out for 233 in its first innings, Victoria trailed by 138 when Tasmania posted 371 in its first hit. Victoria responded by compiling 8-408 declared in its second innings - an overall lead of 270. Tasmania collapsed in its chase for victory, falling from 2-126 to all out 191.

