NAB League: Pioneers head south for rematch against Tasmania Devils

Bendigo Pioneers girls will head south across the Bass Strait this weekend for a round nine clash against the Tasmania Devils. The two teams first met earlier this year with the Devils winning by 28 points, 9.10 (64) to 5.6 (36). Related: Victoria Country selection for Pioneers' five; under-16 boys squad finalised Pioneers will be without a few key players as they are in action at the AFLW Girls Under-18 National Championships. "With our Victoria Country representatives unavailable we'll field a very young side on Sunday,'' Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said. "It's a great opportunity for the young players to experience NAB League football against a very good side in Tasmania. "It's a great stepping stone for the young players for next season." The match begins at 12.30pm on Sunday at North Hobart. PIONEERS TEAM: B: E. Cail, N. Bacon, A. Haigh HB: L. Painter, A. Gregor, C. Evans C: K. Fullerton, S. Orritt, N. Peebles HF: S. Demeo, J. Richardson, S. Cooper F: J. Cooper, M. Elliot, S. Johnston FOLL: F. Pearce, A. Donnelly, L. Keck INTER: J. Caruso, S. Hobbs, J. Morrison, T. Davidge, L. Moss, E. Jeffrey EMERG: M. Pianta, D. Greenwood, E. Bell LADDER (Top 10): HDFNL: COLBINABBIN LVFNL: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE HDFNL: ELMORE LVFNL: BRIDGEWATER HDFNL: HEATHCOTE LVFNL: CALIVIL UNITED

