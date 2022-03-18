NAB League: Pioneers head south for rematch against Tasmania Devils
Bendigo Pioneers girls will head south across the Bass Strait this weekend for a round nine clash against the Tasmania Devils.
The two teams first met earlier this year with the Devils winning by 28 points, 9.10 (64) to 5.6 (36).
Pioneers will be without a few key players as they are in action at the AFLW Girls Under-18 National Championships.
"With our Victoria Country representatives unavailable we'll field a very young side on Sunday,'' Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said.
"It's a great opportunity for the young players to experience NAB League football against a very good side in Tasmania.
"It's a great stepping stone for the young players for next season."
The match begins at 12.30pm on Sunday at North Hobart.
PIONEERS TEAM:
B: E. Cail, N. Bacon, A. Haigh
HB: L. Painter, A. Gregor, C. Evans
C: K. Fullerton, S. Orritt, N. Peebles
HF: S. Demeo, J. Richardson, S. Cooper
F: J. Cooper, M. Elliot, S. Johnston
FOLL: F. Pearce, A. Donnelly, L. Keck
INTER: J. Caruso, S. Hobbs, J. Morrison, T. Davidge, L. Moss, E. Jeffrey
EMERG: M. Pianta, D. Greenwood, E. Bell
LADDER (Top 10):
- 1. Dandenong (7-0, 280.1%)
- 2. Eastern (6-1, 231.4%)
- 3. Western (6-1, 193.0%)
- 4. Geelong (5-2, 121.7%)
- 5. Calder (5-2, 107.5%)
- 6. Sandringham (4-3, 130.4%)
- 7. Tasmania (3-4, 115.5%)
- 8. Murray (3-4, 106.8%)
- 9. Oakleigh (3-5, 75.3%)
- 10. Bendigo (2-5, 95.8%)
