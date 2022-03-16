Victoria Country selection for Pioneers' five; under-16 boys squad finalised

sport, local-sport, bendigo, pioneers, victoria, country, selection, girls, under-16, list

THE Bendigo Pioneers have five representatives in the Victoria Country squad for the opening game of the AFLW Girls Under-18 National Championships. Octavia Di Donato, Drew Ryan, Emily Everist, Tegan Williams and Lila Keck (emergency) have all been named in the Victoria Country squad that will take on Victoria Metro. The clash of the two rivals will be played this Sunday from noon at Ballarat's Mars Stadium. The game will be the first of three for Victoria Country, which will also play South Australia (April 16) and Queensland (April 22) during the championships. READ MORE: Pioneers to open season against Rebels | 2022 BOYS FIXTURE Following a bye last weekend the Pioneers' girls - minus their Vic Country representatives - will be back in action in the NAB League in round nine this Sunday with a trip to Hobart to take on Tasmania. The Pioneers (2-5) are 10th on the ladder. Meanwhile, the Pioneers have announced a final under-16 boys squad of 31 players ahead of three games starting later this month. The Pioneers' under-16s will play two games against the Geelong Falcons at Geelong's Deakin University on March 26 and April 9, while they will also take on the Greater Western Victoria Rebels at the QEO on April 2. UNDER-16 BOYS LIST: Ollie Morris (Sandhurst), Eli Boyd (Koondrook-Barham), Will Lake (Koondrook-Barham), Xavier Sherlock (Lake Boga), Sam Gosman (Mildura), Jye Chambers (Kyneton), Tom Conlan (Golden Square), Billy O'Meara (Mallee Eagles), Glen Gilbee (Balranald), Tobie Travaglia (Sandhurst), Otto Conlan (Woorinen), Nick Roberts (Golden Square), Tom Evans (Echuca), Nate Rasmussen (Rochester), Bryce Manzie (Red Cliffs), Lachlan Hogan (Moama), Mitchell Bell (Moama), Jobe Shanahan (Moama), Jack O'Shannessy (Ouyen), Jackson Penny (Imperials), Archer Day-Wicks (Strathfieldsaye), Jack McMahon (Golden Square), Nick Thompson (Charlton), Shaun Watson (Mildura), Jack Ough (Wentworth), Zayden Lockwood (South Bendigo), Sosaia Christian ale (Irymple), Alex Hollingsworth (Irymple), Nick Jephson (Kyabram), James Barrat (Leitchville-Gunbower), Isaac Watson (Echuca). HDFNL: COLBINABBIN LVFNL: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE HDFNL: ELMORE LVFNL: BRIDGEWATER Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/f86f2fc8-7387-46fd-821c-ecc5c61afb8f.jpg/r1188_746_3700_2165_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg